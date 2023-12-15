WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Metzen the Reindeer quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Metzen the Reindeer is a quest specific to World of Warcraft’s Christmas event, Feast of Winter Veil. It tasks you with finding Metzen, the reindeer.

If you’re a WoW veteran, you most likely know this quest by heart now, but for if you’re new to Classic, there’s a high chance you’ll struggle with finding Metzen, the reindeer.

So, here’s how you can start and complete the Metzen the Reindeer quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to start the Metzen the Reindeer quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Metzen the Reindeer quest is available during the Winter Veil event, from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2, from Wulmort Jinglepocket in Ironforge if you’re an Alliance player or from Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar.

While Wulmort Jinglepocket is the Commons area in Ironforge, near the bank, at coordinates 33.4 65.4, Kaymard Copperpinch in the front of the auction house Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, at coordinates 53.13, 66.52. Talk to these NPCs and accept the quest. You get the Smokywood Satchel—open it, and inside is a Pouch of Reindeer Dust and Metzen’s Letter and Notes.

How to complete the Metzen the Reindeer quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Metzen is in a stable in a pirate camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To complete the Metzen the Reindeer quest, you need to find the creature, and use a Pouch of Reindeer Dust on it. This is a bit tricky given that you’re only level 25 and need to head out to pirate camp in west of Tanaris to find it in a stable at 73, 47 coordinates.

This took me (Horde) a couple of tries and working with one Pesky Rogue to get it done. Essentially, you want to reach Tanaris by traveling on the road (and only on the road). If you steer away from the path, there’s a high chance you will die. Then, head to Steamwheedle Port, and from there, swim in the sea until you reach the pirate’s encampment. You have no other option but to run into mobs and die a couple of times before you can reach Metzen. Bear in mind this is doable in a group, and if only one person does it, you all get it.

Metzen can also be found in Searing Gorge. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

It’s similar for Alliance, but you can also head out to Searing Gorge and find it at coordinates 68,34, surrounded by a group of Dark Iron Dwarves. Again, it may take you a couple of ghost runs, but you can do it.

Reward for completing the Metzen the Reindeer quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

After you free Metzen, you get the following rewards:

Two gold and 97 silver

Five Preserved Holly (turns your mount into a reindeer)

I know this quest is a bit of hassle, but it’s definitely worth doing because of the gold reward.