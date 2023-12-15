WoW SoD: How to start and complete Treats for Greatfather Winter in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Have you been good this year? Even if you haven’t, you can still get some presents in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery by bribing Greatfather Winter with milk and cookies. So, put on your Winter Veil apron, because it’s baking time.

Before you start Treats for Greatfather Winter in WoW Classic SoD

Here’s what you need before you start this quest:

Make sure your Character is at least level 10

Have the Cooking skill (just have it, no need to train it)

You’ve been good this year

You need to be level 10 because, by that level, the game will know what kind of gift you’ll receive as a reward. You also need Cooking to make Gingerbread Cookies; you only need level one Cooking, so you don’t need to worry about training it. After you meet all these requirements, you can start the quest.

How to start and complete the Treats for Greatfather Winter in WoW Classic SoD

Treats for Greatfather Winter quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are an Alliance player, visit Ironforge next to the bank. If you are a Horde player, visit Orgrimmar, also next to the bank. You should see Greatfather Winter, and he’s either a Dwarf or an Orc, depending on your faction. Talk to him and accept the quest. You must bring five Gingerbread Cookies and one glass of Ice Cold Milk to Greatfather Winter.

Now for the fun part—we’re going to make some cookies. First, we need to learn the recipe. You should see a vendor cart near Greatfather Winter with Goblin vendors. Talk to one of the vendors to buy a Recipe for Gingerbread Cookies and Seasonal Spices (we need them for the recipe). Learn the recipe by right-clicking it in your bag.

To make Gingerbread Cookies, you need two things: Small Eggs and Seasonal Spices. You already have the spices, so how do you get eggs? Well, you have two options:

The quicker but more expensive option: Buy five Small Eggs from the auction house. Normally, Small Eggs only go for a couple of copper, but during Winter Veil, Small Eggs are in high demand so the price of each egg could go for several silver even. I imagine it might even go as high as a few gold pieces as Winter Veil wraps up.

Normally, Small Eggs only go for a couple of copper, but during Winter Veil, Small Eggs are in high demand so the price of even. I imagine it might even go as high as a few gold pieces as Winter Veil wraps up. The slower but less expensive option: Get the Small Eggs yourself. You can get eggs from birds and bird-like creatures. I like to farm eggs from Mulgore if I’m playing Horde or Loch Modan if I’m playing Alliance. Almost all birds in Mulgore drop Small Eggs, but I prefer farming Plainstriders as they’re everywhere in Mulgore. In Loch Modan, Buzzards are a great source of eggs. This year, I got five eggs by killing five buzzards. So, I recommend you save your money and just farm the eggs yourself.

You can get plenty of Small Eggs from buzzards in Loch Modan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have five Small Eggs, go to any fireplace, stove, or brazier, open your Cooking menu, and make five Gingerbread Cookies.

The last thing we need is a glass of Ice Cold Milk. You can buy this in stacks of five from any Innkeeper, but I recommend you see if they are cheaper at the Auction House because you only need one.

Once you have everything, bring the items to Greatfather Winter and finish the quest.

Reward for completing Treats for Greatfather Winter in WoW Classic SoD

Your reward for completing Treats for Greathfather Winter is a present tailor-made for your character. Depending on your trading skills and activity, the game will carefully select the best items for your class and profession.

My present was four bolts of Linen Cloth, which is a terrible gift, because I’m a Blacksmith. Hello, Greatfather Winter! How about some Bronze Bars next time? What am I supposed to do with Linen Cloth bolts? Perhaops I was on the naughty list for ganking all those low-level players…

Oh well, I hope you have better luck than me. Happy Winter Veil!