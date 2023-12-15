WoW SoD; How to get Gingerbread Cookies in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, even in Azeroth.

The Feast of Winter Veil has begun in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and there’s a whole list, that I’ve checked twice, of new activities we can do. I’m going to start with the very basics: making Gingerbread Cookies.

Making Gingerbread Cookies in WoW Classic SoD is really simple. You don’t need a high cooking skill, nor do you need any hard-to-find ingredients. Yet, in return, you get some awesome presents from Greatfather Winter.

Before making Gingerbread Cookies in WoW Classic SoD

Before you make Gingerbread Cookies, you’ll need the following:

Cooking Skill (level one is fine)

Recommended: Your character is level 10

If you don’t have cooking yet, just visit any cooking trainer and learn it. Don’t worry, you don’t have to train it at all. I recommend that your character is level 10, so you can complete the Treats for Greatfather Winter quest. You need to make five Gingerbread Cookies and buy one glass of Ice Cold Milk to complete the quest.

How to get Gingerbread Cookies in WoW Classic SoD

Now, this guy actually looks like St. Nick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, we need to find Greatfather Winter. Visit Ironforge if you are an Alliance player or Orgrimmar if you are Horde. Whichever one you visit, you’ll find Greatfather Winter next to the bank. On the right side of Greatfather Winter is a stall that sells Winter Veil-related items, and that’s where we need to go.

Winter Veil is really profitable for Goblins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to the Goblin Vendor (Wulmort Jinglepocket for Alliance and Penney Copperpinch for Horde) to look at their goods. You need to buy two items:

Recipe: Gingerbread Cookie

Holiday Spices (you get five of these)

In total, these cost 35 copper.

Right-click on the recipe to learn it. Remember, if you don’t have the cooking skill, just talk to the guard, find the cooking trainer, and learn it; you only need level one cooking, which you’ll automatically get.

How to get ingredients for Gingerbread Cookies in WoW Classic SoD

You know it’s Winter Veil when Egg prices are so high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now for the hard part—the ingredients. You already have the Holiday Spices, and all you are missing are Small Eggs. Normally, you can buy Small Eggs from the Auction House for only a few copper, but seeing as it’s Winter Veil, they will be in high demand. I checked the Auction House and, while Small Eggs aren’t that expensive yet, they have skyrocketed in price since last night.

So, if you don’t want to pay a premium for five small eggs, you can go out and farm them yourself. If you are Alliance, you can farm them from Mountain Buzzards in Loch Modan, and if you play Horde, you can get them from almost any bird-like creature in Mulgore.

You only need five, which shouldn’t take a long time to farm. Grab them, turn them into cookies, give them to Greatfather Winter, and have yourself a merry little Winter Veil.