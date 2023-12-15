WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Stolen Winter Veil Treats quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Please don’t ask why, no one quite knows the reason.

Since this quest is all about the holidays, I figured I’d give you a special treat with this guide. If you’re wondering how to start and complete the Winter Veil Treats quest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, this festive article is here to help. Enjoy!

Starting Stolen Winter Veil Treats in WoW Classic SoD

Go on—sit on his lap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

T’was the first day of Winter Veil,

I logged in early and bright.

I visited Ironforge,

and witnessed quite a sight.

A Goblin dressed festively

had a seasonal quest above his head.

I curiously walked over,

and this is what he said.

An evildoer stole his presents,

and he wants them back;

if I help him out,

I’ll get loot for my stack.

Max-level only,

the red quest letters warned,

a raid party was needed,

and thus one was formed.

Step-by-step instructions

If you didn’t follow all that, here’s what you need to do to start the Stolen Winter Veil Treats quest.

Make sure you’re max-level (25).

Accept the quest either in Ironforge or Orgrimmar from the Goblin near Greatfather Winter .

or from the . Look for a raid in the LFG channel.

Stolen Winter Veil Treats quest guide in WoW Classic SoD

Stolen Winter Veil presents location in Ironforge. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Winter Veil vendor in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ironforge and Orgrimmar Goblins

stood next to the bank,

looking for heroes

to bring presents back.

To Alterac Mountains,

a survey was sent,

but they haven’t called back,

so that’s where we went.

We flew down to Southshore,

and walked north for a bit.

Level 30 yetis attacked us,

so we made their heads split.

Accept the next quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Turn in the quest here, to get the next one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Turn the quest here and accept the next one. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

We gathered in Alterac,

at 35, 72,

and noticed a Snowman,

who told us what next to do.

He begged us and pleaded,

to help with his pinch,

as the one who stole the presents

was The Abominable Greench.

From the Snowman, we continued

to 29, 49,

where we found the monster,

so we formed a line.

The Greench wanders around here. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic I’m tanking the Greench. Never thought I’d say that! Screenshot by Dot Esports

This creature was evil,

and its attacks were swift.

It took 15 of us

to get through this bit.

We readied our weapons,

the raid leader yelled “Now!,”

and before too long,

the foul Greench was down.

With quest item in-hand

from killing the brute,

I returned to Ironforge

To get my sweet loot.

Step-by-step instructions

If you’d prefer a straight-shooting version, follow these steps:

Head to Alterac Mountains (Alliance from Southshore, Horde from Tarren Mill).

Find a snowman at 35, 72 and turn in the quest.

and turn in the quest. Accept the quest “You’re a mean one…”

Head north and look for the Abominable Greench near the Yetis.

I found him at 29, 49 .

. Kill the Abominable Greench. He isn’t difficult at all with a raid party.

He isn’t difficult at all with a raid party. Head back to Ironforge or Orgrimmar to turn in the quest

Rewards for Stolen Winter Veil Treats in WoW Classic SoD

Smokywood Pastures Thank you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Goblin was happy,

and I could finally rest,

but before I did that,

I got one more quest.

A Smokywood Pastures Thank You!

the quest name said.

It seems Greatfather Winter

wants to pat me on the head.

I sat on his lap,

and he gave me a gift.

I opened it up

and boy, was I lit!

A Smokywood Pastures Thank You Gift. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An Engineering Schematic.

Are you for real?

Even Greatfather Winter should know

that Blacksmithing’s my deal.

I tossed it in the bank,

bitter, but still full of pride,

then sat down at my desk,

to write up this guide.

Stolen Winter Veil Treats rewards, explained

For a more straightforward version, here’s what you need to do to claim your rewards: