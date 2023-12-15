WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Stolen Winter Veil Treats quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Since this quest is all about the holidays, I figured I’d give you a special treat with this guide. If you’re wondering how to start and complete the Winter Veil Treats quest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, this festive article is here to help. Enjoy!
Starting Stolen Winter Veil Treats in WoW Classic SoD
T’was the first day of Winter Veil,
I logged in early and bright.
I visited Ironforge,
and witnessed quite a sight.
A Goblin dressed festively
had a seasonal quest above his head.
I curiously walked over,
and this is what he said.
An evildoer stole his presents,
and he wants them back;
if I help him out,
I’ll get loot for my stack.
Max-level only,
the red quest letters warned,
a raid party was needed,
and thus one was formed.
Step-by-step instructions
If you didn’t follow all that, here’s what you need to do to start the Stolen Winter Veil Treats quest.
- Make sure you’re max-level (25).
- Accept the quest either in Ironforge or Orgrimmar from the Goblin near Greatfather Winter.
- Look for a raid in the LFG channel.
Stolen Winter Veil Treats quest guide in WoW Classic SoD
Ironforge and Orgrimmar Goblins
stood next to the bank,
looking for heroes
to bring presents back.
To Alterac Mountains,
a survey was sent,
but they haven’t called back,
so that’s where we went.
We flew down to Southshore,
and walked north for a bit.
Level 30 yetis attacked us,
so we made their heads split.
We gathered in Alterac,
at 35, 72,
and noticed a Snowman,
who told us what next to do.
He begged us and pleaded,
to help with his pinch,
as the one who stole the presents
was The Abominable Greench.
From the Snowman, we continued
to 29, 49,
where we found the monster,
so we formed a line.
This creature was evil,
and its attacks were swift.
It took 15 of us
to get through this bit.
We readied our weapons,
the raid leader yelled “Now!,”
and before too long,
the foul Greench was down.
With quest item in-hand
from killing the brute,
I returned to Ironforge
To get my sweet loot.
Step-by-step instructions
If you’d prefer a straight-shooting version, follow these steps:
- Head to Alterac Mountains (Alliance from Southshore, Horde from Tarren Mill).
- Find a snowman at 35, 72 and turn in the quest.
- Accept the quest “You’re a mean one…”
- Head north and look for the Abominable Greench near the Yetis.
- I found him at 29, 49.
- Kill the Abominable Greench. He isn’t difficult at all with a raid party.
- Head back to Ironforge or Orgrimmar to turn in the quest
Rewards for Stolen Winter Veil Treats in WoW Classic SoD
The Goblin was happy,
and I could finally rest,
but before I did that,
I got one more quest.
A Smokywood Pastures Thank You!
the quest name said.
It seems Greatfather Winter
wants to pat me on the head.
I sat on his lap,
and he gave me a gift.
I opened it up
and boy, was I lit!
An Engineering Schematic.
Are you for real?
Even Greatfather Winter should know
that Blacksmithing’s my deal.
I tossed it in the bank,
bitter, but still full of pride,
then sat down at my desk,
to write up this guide.
Stolen Winter Veil Treats rewards, explained
For a more straightforward version, here’s what you need to do to claim your rewards:
- Turn in the “You’re a Mean One…” quest
- Accept the “A Smokywood Pastures Thank You!”
- Talk to Greatfather Winter to turn in the quest.
- Open your gift.
- Hopefully, you get something better than me.
- Happy Holidays!