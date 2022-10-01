How to queue for Wintergrasp in WoW Wrath of the Lich King (WotLK) Classic

The re-release of Wrath of the Lich King has also brought the return of Wintergrasp, one of the most popular and largest scale player-vs-player arenas World of Warcraft has ever produced. The PvP arena, which takes up an entire zone in Northrend, not only provides a prime opportunity for gathering honor points but also gives the winning faction access to the Vault of Archavon raid.

Wintergrasp is undoubtedly World of Warcraft’s most ambitious battleground, accepting up to 120 players from both the Horde and Alliance into one massive skirmish. Given the incredible rewards that come with access to an entire raid, both factions constantly war to gain control of the zone for a limited time. Joining the war effort is simple but does require some steps before stepping onto the battlefield.

How to queue for Wintergrasp

Players level 75 and over have several different means of queueing for Wintergrasp. Players in Dalaran can queue through portals in either the Alliance or Horde quarters of the city. These NPCs will inform players of when the next battle for Wintergrasp will occur and who currently holds the battleground.

The battle for Wintergrasp occurs on a three-hour schedule, allowing Horde and Alliance players to partake in the massive melee multiple times a day. Aside from speaking to your respective faction’s battlemaster in Dalaran, players are also able to directly enter the zone.

Wintergrasp is a mountain-locked region in the dead center of Northrend, allowing only players with either the select flight path or cold weather flying enabled to enter the zone. It should be noted that once entering Wintergrasp, whether it be to fight or simply pass through, you will be automatically flagged for PvP, no matter your server type.

Introducing vehicle combat into the World of Warcraft PvP system and hosting the largest scale battleground the MMO had ever seen, Wintergrasp is one of the most innovative battlegrounds in the game. The raid associated with Wintergrasp, the Vault of the Archavon, will release in the weeks following Wrath of the Lich King’s launch, giving the Horde and Alliance a prize to fight over.