Here's how to get some easy bag space early on in your WoW journey.

If there’s one thing every WoW Classic player needs as soon as they start adventuring out in the world, it’s more bag space.

With how much junk takes up space in your inventory and how many quest items you end up carrying throughout your travels, it quickly becomes evident you’re going to need a lot more bag space if you’re going to keep seamlessly questing without having to go back into town to dump all of your items onto a vendor.

Thankfully, there’s an easy fix, especially if you’re a tailor, and they’re called Linen Bags. These stopgaps in the inventory clutter struggle will instantly give you a bit of a breather until you find some bigger bags out there in the world. Here’s how you can get Linen Bags in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic: Linen Bags recipe and how to make them

Linen Bags are six-slot bags that can easily be created by tailors or purchased off the Auction House. You’ll need to have a Tailoring skill of 45 to learn the recipe for Linen Bags, which can be trained at any apprentice or journeyman Tailoring trainer.

Once you’ve hit 45 Tailoring skill and have learned the recipe for Linen Bags, you’ll need to pick up the reagents. The recipe for Linen Bags is as follows:

Three bolts of linen cloth

Three coarse threads

You can craft the three bolts of linen cloth by using six pieces of raw linen cloth, while the three coarse threads can be purchased off of any tailoring supplies vendor. Those vendors are usually found next to Tailoring trainers in major cities.

Alternatively, you can purchase Linen Bags off the Auction House. Since they’re relatively easy to make and are usually found in high quantities on many servers, you shouldn’t be paying too much for these bags. In fact, it’s probably easier to simply buy them off the Auction House instead of going through all the trouble of leveling your Tailoring skill, especially if your end goal is getting these bags. For six extra slots in your inventory, you’re better off paying a few silver (or whatever your server’s price is) for some instant convenience.