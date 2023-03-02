There comes a time in every World of Warcraft player’s life when they feel the need to cancel their WoW subscription. It might be because they no longer have the time to commit to the grind, or they’ve finished all the content in the latest expansion and are waiting for the next one.

Whatever the reason, Activision-Blizzard has ensured the cancellation process is simple and straightforward. In fact, it can be done in as little as three simple steps.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to cancel your WoW subscription

The first step in canceling your WoW subscription is logging into the Games & Subscriptions page. From there, click Manage next to your account. If you have multiple accounts, click the one next to the account you want to cancel. After that, click Cancel Subscription. It’s as simple as that. If the option doesn’t appear, that means the subscription has already been canceled, which may have happened automatically if payment was no longer processed due to an expired card.

If the cancellation is successful, you’ll still be able to play until your current game time lapses. That could be as little as the remainder of the month if you have a monthly subscription, or much longer if you’ve activated Game Time in other ways or subscribed for a year.

Once that’s done, however, you’ll no longer be able to play. Your account will never be deleted, though. If you do decide to come back to Azeroth down the road, you can re-activate your subscription anytime and pick up where you left off.

In the event a new expansion launched in the time your account was inactive, you’ll need to buy that too upon reactivating your subscription if you want to access the new content.