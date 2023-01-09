Want to get rid of your account? Here's how to do it.

If you’ve played at least one Blizzard game, you’re probably familiar with Battle.net. The program, which acts as a store and launcher for games in the vein of Steam, is the gateway to everything Blizzard-related, particularly if PC is your preferred platform. Whether you’re partying up with friends in World of Warcraft or grinding the ranked ladder in Overwatch 2, you’ll need Battle.net—and an associated account—to play.

If for some reason you find you don’t need your Battle.net account anymore, you can simply let it lie dormant with no negative effects. If you really want to wipe it clean, though, there is a way to delete your account and all the information associated with it. But deleting your account is permanent and there’s no way to recover a deleted account, so think long and hard before you follow these steps.

Here’s how to delete your Battle.net account.

Battle.net account deletion

To delete your Battle.net account, follow this link to the account deletion request page. Log in if necessary, then follow the steps listed. You might need a government-issued ID, like a driver’s license, to complete the process.

Deleting an account wipes the names, real-world contact information, saved credit cards and other payment information, and security information from your account. It also removes all of your purchased games, any in-game accounts that are tied to your Battle.net login and your progress in those games, and any Battle.net shop balance you may have left.

If you’ve linked an Activision account to your Battle.net account, deleting the Battle.net account won’t delete the Activision account, but you won’t be able to access your Activision games on Battle.net after deletion. If you want to delete the Activision account too, that’s a separate process that can be accomplished on its website.

Know that if you delete your Battle.net account, there is no way to get it back. Deleting your account means that all of your progress and purchased items in all connected games will be lost permanently. In most cases, it’s better to simply leave your account idle and uninstall Battle.net from your computer if you’re not interested in using it any longer.