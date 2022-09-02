How long will the Joyous Journeys buff last in WoW: Classic?

WoW Classic’s Joyous Journeys buff is an experience booster that’s currently applied to all characters between levels one and 69. As the game prepares to transition into the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, players will have a bit of a boost to the leveling process if they choose to create a new character ahead of the new expansion.

The Joyous Journeys buff significantly cuts the amount of experience, time, and effort required to level a character from one to the current max level of 70. Joyous Journeys will be active in WoW Classic up until the launch of Wrath of the Lich King. The expansion will be released globally on Sept. 26 at 5pm CT, meaning players have until then to take advantage of the extra experience.

The buff will be active throughout the Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch, meaning recently created Death Knights will be able to make the most of Joyous Journeys. Death Knights have only the last 15 levels of the questing process to burn through before they can get to the max level since they start at level 55.

Joyous Journeys gives 50 percent bonus experience from all sources. For every monster you kill and every quest you complete, you’ll be awarded an extra 50 percent XP. For example, if a quest gives you 2,000 experience normally, you’ll earn an extra 1,000 for a total of 3,000 experience. The Joyous Journeys buff stacks with the extra experience players can earn from being rested.

Joyous Journeys can be disabled manually by visiting any innkeeper in the game. After disabling the buff, it will still appear in your row of buffs in the top right corner of your screen, although it will now read “Experience gains increased by 0 percent.” The buff can be re-enabled at any time.

Joyous Journeys will remain active for all WoW Classic players until Sept. 26.