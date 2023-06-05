Diablo 4’s release has affected the WoW Dragonflight economy so much players have to grind more

If you’ve been playing World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two since the beginning like me, you should already have a solid Mythic+ rating and a couple of Sarkareth kills under your belt. And you’re also most likely packing your bags and heading for the Sanctuary in Diablo 4. But that’s not the only mark Diablo 4 release has left on Dragonflight as WoW Token prices skyrocket across regions.

Diablo 4 is an action RPG with early access on June 1 and global release on June 5. WoW players, who have been diligently farming and saving their hard-earned gold, have been massively using WoW Token to purchase Diablo 4 and all other assets that come with the game.

Looking at the value of WoW Token on North American servers, the price of tokens from May to June has jumped from roughly 240,000 gold to 270,000 gold, according to WoW Historical Token Prices Tracker, a site tracking the value of WoW tokens for years now.

WoW token value has gone up in June. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a direct result of Diablo 4 making its debut early in June, the Dragonflight economy is suffering, with players grinding more and more gold just to get one WoW token. Essentially, this will lead to auction house being oversaturated with various reagents and items and the prices dropping drastically.

If you ask me, this problem could simply be solved by allowing only WoW-related purchases with WoW tokens. Unfortunately, this is not likely to happen since Blizzard Entertainment is looking to boost its Diablo 4 sale numbers by any means necessary, even at the cost of Dragonflight economy.

