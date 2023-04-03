Can you buy Primalist gear tokens in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 introduced a way for players to gear up alt characters and get themselves up to speed by way of Primalist gear tokens. At item level 385, Primalist items are equivalent to loot you can obtain in the Normal version of the Vault of the Incarnates raid. Additionally, Primalist gear has a built-in set bonus that is awarded to players who wear multiple pieces from the gear set, making it viable through some of WoW’s tougher max-level content.

While this gear is unquestionably strong, it has some players asking if it’s readily available to purchase with Elemental Overflow, a currency that’s been thrust to the forefront of Dragonflight in the game’s most recent patch.

Can you get item level 385 gear with Elemental Overflow in WoW Patch 10.0.7?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, you cannot buy item level 385 gear on command in the Forbidden Reach. The only way to get the bind-on-account catch-up gear that was introduced with the patch is to do content on the zone, such as defeating rare spawns, opening Forbidden Hoards, and completing daily quests. Opening Zskera Vault doors could also grant you Primalist gear tokens.

Primalist gear tokens have a bind-on-account designation, meaning they can be traded across all characters on your WoW account. If you get a piece of cloth gear on your Death Knight, for example, you can trade that gear to your Mage, so long as you don’t activate the token and turn it into an actual item.

Related: How to unlock every Zskera Vault door in a single week in WoW Dragonflight

Unlike Primalist gear tokens, however, Untapped Forbidden Knowledge is not bind-on-account. Untapped Forbidden Knowledge is used to upgrade Primliast gear obtained from Forbidden Reach activities.

The only gear that’s purchasable with Elemental Overflow at this time is the significantly lower quality Primal Storm gear that’s available from Mythressa, the Apprentice Primal Researcher. Mythressa is located on Morqut Isle at coordinates [35, 59]. Mythressa sells item level 359 gear, which is the same item level that Primal Storm gear has been available at since it was introduced to the game shortly following the launch of Dragonflight.

Although you can upgrade your item level 359 gear with Untapped Forbidden Knowledge, we recommend saving it until you get any item level 385 tokens to use it on.