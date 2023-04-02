How to unlock every Zskera Vault door in a single week in WoW: Dragonflight

One of the newest features introduced in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 is the Zskera Vaults, a treasure trove tucked away in the game’s newest zone, the Forbidden Reach.

The Zskera Vaults (and their rewards) rotate on a week-to-week basis, with a new set of vault doors being opened following each weekly reset. For instance, players had access to Zskera Vault Az during the first week of Patch 10.0.7, and during the second reset, Zskera Vault Ur was opened. Each vault has the same number of doors to open, though, with a total number of 28 needed to fully clear out the vault.

If you want to open all Zskera Vault doors within one single weekly rest, you will need to acquire 28 Zskera Vault keys. Here’s how to completely clear out the Zskera Vault.

How to get the Every Door, Everywhere, All at Once achievement in WoW: Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The achievement “Every Door, Everywhere, All at Once” requires players to “unlock every door in a single Zskera Vault within one week” and is relatively easy to complete. All you need to do is acquire 28 Zskera Vault keys within one single weekly reset. WoW servers reset on either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on your region (North America and Europe, respectively), so you must complete this achievement before the week refreshes itself and a new set of Zskera Vault doors are available.

Getting the achievement “Every Door, Everywhere, All at Once” is fairly simple if you complete a strong amount of content on the Forbidden Reach during a single weekly reset. Defeating rare mobs, opening Forbidden Hoards, and completing quests on the Forbidden Reach all have a chance to reward players with a Zskera Vault key.

Related: Best Primordial Stones combinations in WoW Dragonflight

If you have a fresh level 70 character who hasn’t done any Forbidden Reach content yet, you can complete the introductory questline to the zone on that character for six free Zskera Vault keys, which you can then send to your main character. Since Zskera Vault keys are classified as a bind-on-account item, they can be sent to any of your characters regardless of their server or faction.

Once you have 28 keys, you can unlock all doors in the Vaults. Keep in mind that you can acquire keys and open Zskera Vault doors intermittently—you don’t need to open all 28 of them at once in one single trip.