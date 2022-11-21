Blizzard shuts down every hope of Dracthyr Warrior coming to World of Warcraft

Dracthyr Evokers are the latest class/race combination that will play a huge role in the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. Limited to only one class, Dracthyrs are mid-range casters wearing mail. Since Blizzard Entertainment has the habit of adding more depth to races and classes over the course of expansions, we’ve been hoping that we will get Dracthyr Warriors in the near future, but that’s not the case.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Blizzard shut down every hope of the Warrior race making its way to World of Warcraft for Dracthyrs.

When talking to production designer Pat Dawson about Dracthyrs, he revealed they designed Dracthyr Evokers with a special intent on their mind: to pair the race and the class tightly. “For the Dracthyr specifically we did want to pair the race and the class together tightly, so I wouldn’t expect to see any Dracthyr warriors in the near future,” Pat said. In other words, we should all abandon all hopes of seeing Drathyr becoming any other class in the near future.

Throughout the Dragon Isles, starting with the Forbidden Reach and the Waking Shores, we encounter Drakonind, a dragonkin Warrior race. Our first encounter with Drakonid Warrior dates back even to the Burning Crusade when we met the Dragonmaw clan in Dragonclan Fortress. Since Drakonids have been in the game for so long, seeing them appear on the Dragon Isles alongside Dracthyr Evokers made everyone believe we’ll see a Warrior edition of draconic race soon.

Dragonflight comes out on Nov. 28.