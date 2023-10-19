Blizzard is taking a different approach with the new WoW Dragonflight 10.2 event

Time Rifts, Dreamsurges, Siege on Dragonbane Keep, and Fyrakk’s Assaults are all World of Warcraft Dragonflight open-world events that are relevant for a patch or two and can’t really be soloed. But, with the new Dragonflight Patch 10.2 event, Blizzard Entertainment is taking a different approach.

In an interview with GameRant on Oct. 17, game designer Laura Spreitzer and associate design director Maria Hamilton revealed that the upcoming world event, Superbloom, will encourage solo play. That’s not all, as it seems like the number of spawning enemy mobs will scale depending on how many players are doing the event.

“[Sprucecrown] gives you this buff called Lone Wolf’s Courage. You’re trying to do this alone? Good for you! Have this massive buff. You get really strong and really powerful so you’re actually able to solo the elite. It only happens if you have a couple of people, or if you’re completely alone–as soon as there’s more people around, the buff doesn’t happen.” Spreitzer explained.

Superbloom will be the most important event in Patch 10.2. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These two simple tweaks mean that players from less populated servers will, at last, no longer face struggles while doing Superbloom. In the past, players had a hard time completing Time Rifts and Dreamsurges because not enough people were around, even right after the event release. On top of this, Superbloom, unlike other long-forgotten events, will be farmable after its popularity declines, and all players move to the next zone or the newer event.

While this is great, I think Blizzard should definitely make this apply to all past events too. Players often revisit past world events, especially if they offer unique transmog options and other collectibles, but you can’t really solo them until you have top-notch gear or the new expansion rolls out. Hopefully, Blizzard will see this and implement this change in time for the new patch.

