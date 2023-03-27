Many exciting additions have been added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in the latest patch, 10.0.7, including an entirely new zone. In the Forbidden Reach, players can enjoy new content, quests, and the Zskera Vaults, which offer monsters to slay, puzzles to solve, and items to earn.

One such item is the Primordial Stones, which are valuable resources with unique properties. Depending on your role, multiple combinations can be used, and they can only be socketed into the new item called the Onyx Annulet, which is a ring.

So, what are the best Primordial Stones combinations for tanks in WoW Dragonflight?

Best Primordial Stones combinations for tanks in Dragonflight

As Primordial Stones have different properties, the combinations that tanks can use will vary based on your spec. It’s also important to note Primordial Stones can only be socketed into the Onyx Annulet, meaning you won’t be able to use them in older items. So, if you haven’t gotten the ring yet, it can be obtained from a quest within the Zskera Vaults.

The Onyx Annulet can house three Primordial Stones, so players can choose three different stones or double-up on a stone, depending on whether they’re entering a Raid or a Mythic+ dungeon.

The most commonly used Primordial Stones for tanks in Dragonflight include the following:

Prophetic Twilight Stone- By equipping this, the damaging effects from your Primordial Stones will activate one of your healing effects.

By equipping this, the damaging effects from your Primordial Stones will activate one of your healing effects. Desirous Blood Stone- By equipping this, there’s a chance to drain life when dealing damage, and you’ll deal 17967 Shadow damage and healing for that amount.

By equipping this, there’s a chance to drain life when dealing damage, and you’ll deal 17967 Shadow damage and healing for that amount. Freezing Ice Stone- By equipping this, there’s a chance you could chill an enemy when dealing damage. You’ll deal 22640 Frost damage and slow them by 15 percent for six seconds.

By equipping this, there’s a chance you could chill an enemy when dealing damage. You’ll deal 22640 Frost damage and slow them by 15 percent for six seconds. Storm Infused Stone- By equipping this, when you critically strike your enemy, there’s a chance to shock them and two nearby foes with 15625 Nature damage.

By equipping this, when you critically strike your enemy, there’s a chance to shock them and two nearby foes with 15625 Nature damage. Humming Arcane Stone- By equipping this, there’s a chance you can fire Arcane missiles for each of the Primordial Stone families you have equipped when you’re dealing damage. Each of the missiles will deal 10528 Arcane damage.

With this in mind, the best Primordial Stones for the different tank specs in Dragonflight include:

Protection Paladin Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Prophetic Twilight, Desirous Blood, and Freezing Ice Stone Mythic+: Storm Infused, Prophetic Twilight, and Desirous Blood Stone

Protection Warrior Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Prophetic Twilight, Desirous Blood, and Humming Arcane Stone Mythic+: Storm Infused, Prophetic Twilight, and Desirous Blood Stone

Brewmaster Monk Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Prophetic Twilight, Desirous Blood, and Humming Arcane Stone Mythic+: Storm Infused, Prophetic Twilight, and Desirous Blood Stone

Vengeance Demon Hunter Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Prophetic Twilight, Desirous Blood, and Freezing Ice Stone Mythic+: Storm Infused, Prophetic Twilight, and Desirous Blood Stone

Blood Death Knight Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Prophetic Twilight, Desirous Blood, and Freezing Ice Stone Mythic+: Storm Infused, Prophetic Twilight, and Desirous Blood Stone

Guardian Druid Primordial Stone Combinations: Raid: Prophetic Twilight, Desirous Blood, and Humming Arcane Stone Mythic+: Prophetic Twiligh, Desirous Blood, and Humming Arcane Stone



While the combinations don’t change all that much across the different specs, these are the best Primordial Stones for tanks in WoW Dragonflight.