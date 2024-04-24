All new race/class combinations in WoW Cataclysm Classic

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is on its way, and when the new expansion goes live, plenty of the game’s races will get access to new classes.
When Cataclysm was first released, there were no new classes added to the game. But there were plenty of new race/class combinations that were brought about, and in many ways, Cataclysm marked a major turning point for WoW regarding the streamlining of classes and races. The new Cataclysm race/class combinations will go live when the pre-patch for the new Classic expansion drops on April 30.
Here are all of the new race/class combinations coming in WoW Cataclysm Classic, including all of the combos for the game’s two new races: Worgen and Goblins.
All new WoW Cataclysm Classic race/class combinations
WoW Cataclysm Classic Alliance race/class combinations
Human
- Hunter
Dwarf
- Mage
- Shaman
- Warlock
Night Elf
- Mage
Gnome
- Priest
Worgen
- Warrior
- Hunter
- Mage
- Priest
- Rogue
- Warlock
- Druid
- Death Knight
New Horde race/class combinations in Cataclysm
Orc
- Mage
Undead
- Hunter
Tauren
- Paladin
- Priest
Troll
- Druid
- Warlock
Blood Elf
- Warrior
Goblin
- Warrior
- Hunter
- Mage
- Priest
- Rogue
- Warlock
- Shaman
- Death Knight
The most intriguing new combinations in Cataclysm are the additions of Paladins and Shamans to other classes outside of Draenei and Blood Elf, as well as the addition of some classes that simply make sense. Combos like Night Elf Mage and Human Hunter have always been present in the WoW lore, but it wasn’t until Cataclysm that they became available to play in-game.
Worgen and Goblins can play as almost every class in the game, with Worgen getting access to everything but Paladin and Shaman, and Goblins having all of the classes available to them except Druid and Paladin.