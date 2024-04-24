Gryphons in the Twilight Highlands in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

All new race/class combinations in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Cataclysm started to bridge the gap between many of WoW's races and classes.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 12:26 pm

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is on its way, and when the new expansion goes live, plenty of the game’s races will get access to new classes. 

When Cataclysm was first released, there were no new classes added to the game. But there were plenty of new race/class combinations that were brought about, and in many ways, Cataclysm marked a major turning point for WoW regarding the streamlining of classes and races. The new Cataclysm race/class combinations will go live when the pre-patch for the new Classic expansion drops on April 30.

Here are all of the new race/class combinations coming in WoW Cataclysm Classic, including all of the combos for the game’s two new races: Worgen and Goblins

All new WoW Cataclysm Classic race/class combinations

An Undead Priest in WoW Classic in the starting zone Deathknell, Tirisfal Glades
The Cataclysm pre-patch will bring with it many new combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

WoW Cataclysm Classic Alliance race/class combinations 

Human

  • Hunter

Dwarf

  • Mage
  • Shaman
  • Warlock

Night Elf

  • Mage

Gnome

  • Priest

Worgen

  • Warrior
  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Warlock
  • Druid
  • Death Knight

New Horde race/class combinations in Cataclysm 

Tall white and red buildings in front of a golden sky in WoW
Blood Elves will get to play as Warriors in Cataclysm. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Orc

  • Mage

Undead

  • Hunter

Tauren

  • Paladin
  • Priest

Troll

  • Druid
  • Warlock

Blood Elf

  • Warrior

Goblin

  • Warrior
  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Warlock
  • Shaman
  • Death Knight 

The most intriguing new combinations in Cataclysm are the additions of Paladins and Shamans to other classes outside of Draenei and Blood Elf, as well as the addition of some classes that simply make sense. Combos like Night Elf Mage and Human Hunter have always been present in the WoW lore, but it wasn’t until Cataclysm that they became available to play in-game. 

Worgen and Goblins can play as almost every class in the game, with Worgen getting access to everything but Paladin and Shaman, and Goblins having all of the classes available to them except Druid and Paladin. 

Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.