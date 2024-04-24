All new race/class combinations in WoW Cataclysm Classic

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is on its way, and when the new expansion goes live, plenty of the game’s races will get access to new classes.

When Cataclysm was first released, there were no new classes added to the game. But there were plenty of new race/class combinations that were brought about, and in many ways, Cataclysm marked a major turning point for WoW regarding the streamlining of classes and races. The new Cataclysm race/class combinations will go live when the pre-patch for the new Classic expansion drops on April 30.

Here are all of the new race/class combinations coming in WoW Cataclysm Classic, including all of the combos for the game’s two new races: Worgen and Goblins.

All new WoW Cataclysm Classic race/class combinations

The Cataclysm pre-patch will bring with it many new combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

WoW Cataclysm Classic Alliance race/class combinations

Human

Hunter

Dwarf

Mage

Shaman

Warlock

Night Elf

Mage

Gnome

Priest

Worgen

Warrior

Hunter

Mage

Priest

Rogue

Warlock

Druid

Death Knight

New Horde race/class combinations in Cataclysm

Blood Elves will get to play as Warriors in Cataclysm. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Orc

Mage

Undead

Hunter

Tauren

Paladin

Priest

Troll

Druid

Warlock

Blood Elf

Warrior

Goblin

Warrior

Hunter

Mage

Priest

Rogue

Warlock

Shaman

Death Knight

The most intriguing new combinations in Cataclysm are the additions of Paladins and Shamans to other classes outside of Draenei and Blood Elf, as well as the addition of some classes that simply make sense. Combos like Night Elf Mage and Human Hunter have always been present in the WoW lore, but it wasn’t until Cataclysm that they became available to play in-game.

Worgen and Goblins can play as almost every class in the game, with Worgen getting access to everything but Paladin and Shaman, and Goblins having all of the classes available to them except Druid and Paladin.

