All Mage portal spells in World of Warcraft

Mages have always been a valuable addition to World of Warcraft groups, and a big reason why is the convenience that they can bring to other players through the use of quick and easy transportation. Portals are the most straightforward way to travel in World of Warcraft, and Mages can create them out of thin air.

There are dozens of portal spells available to WoW players, with most of them being restricted to factions’ capital cities, although certain others can be used to travel to neutral destinations. If someone in your group is looking for a portal, you won’t have any shortage of places to send them.

It’s a common courtesy, also, for Mage players to create a portal to the neutral capital of the current expansion (Valdrakken for Dragonflight, for example) following the completion of a grouped activity such as a Mythic+ dungeon or a raid. If you’re a Mage, the act of learning portal spells, while not totally necessary—considering there are portals pretty much all over Azeroth—is something that you’ll want to invest some time and gold into. They’ll make transportation across the world much easier for you than other classes.

Below, you’ll find all of the portal spells available in WoW, sorted by faction availability and listed in order of relative newness.

All portal spells available to learn in WoW

Mage is one of WoW’s iconic classes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Alliance portals

Stormwind City

Ironforge

Darnassus

The Exodar

Theramore

Shrine of Seven Stars

Stormshield

Boralus

Horde portals

Orgrimmar

The Undercity

Thunder Bluff

Silvermoon City

Stonard

Shrine of Two Moons

Warspear

Dazar’alor

Related: Best races for Mage in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Neutral portals

Shattrath City

Dalaran (Northrend)

Tol Barad

Dalaran Crater (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Dalaran (Broken Isles)

Oribos

Valdrakken

How to learn portal spells in WoW

All portal spells in the game can be learned at level 24, with the exception of the portal spells to Oribos and Valdrakken, which can be learned at levels 58 and 68, respectively. Portal trainers can be found in almost every major city in WoW, although the most convenient ones for Alliance and Horde players can be found in Stormwind’s Old Town and Orgrimmar’s Cleft of Shadow, respectively.

About the author