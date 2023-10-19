All collectible companion pets in WoW Hallow’s End

Hallow’s End is one of the biggest holidays in World of Warcraft when it comes to collectible items and cosmetic pieces to deck out your character with. While the holiday is active, pet enthusiasts can spend their hard-earned Tricky Treats on companions.

If you’re a WoW completionist and you’re someone who’s serious about filling out their pet journal and collecting every companion there is in the game, Hallow’s End is going to be nothing short of a gold mine for you. In total, there are 10 pets you can collect during Hallow’s End, with many of them having intuitive farming experiences attached to them. If you’re really in it for the grind, you can farm all of these pets over the course of one Hallow’s End holiday, or make the wiser choice and split up your heavy farming over the course of a few years. Regardless, the choice is yours.

Here are all of the companion pets you can get in Wow during the Hallow’s End event, in addition to all of the methods of obtaining them, and the price points attached to each pet (if they’ve got one).

All WoW Hallow’s End pets: Vendors, prices, how to get them, and more

Pet Method Cost (if applicable) Feline Familiar Vendors: Pippi (Alliance) and Woim (Horde) 150 Tricky Treats Widget the Departed Vendors: Pippi (Alliance) and Woim (Horde) 150 Tricky Treats Cursed Birman Vendors: Pippi (Alliance) and Woim (Horde) 150 Tricky Treats Naxxy Vendors: Pippi (Alliance) and Woim (Horde) 150 Tricky Treats Sinister Squashling Vendors or the Headless Horseman encounter 150 Tricky Treats Ghastly Rat Garrison decorations Five Spooky Supplies Ghost Maggot Garrison decorations Five Spooky Supplies Spectral Spinner Garrison decorations Five Spooky Supplies Creepy Crate Quest chain N/A Arfus Headless Horseman N/A

Most of the Hallow’s End pets that are available to collect can be purchased from one vendor and for one currency: Tricky Treats. Alliance players will want to exchange their Tricky Treats with Pippi outside Stormwind City, while Horde players will need to go to Woim outside the Undercity to obtain their pets.

Izzy will sell you the decorations you need to start spawning certain pets in your garrison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A handful of Hallow’s End pets—the Ghastly Rat, Ghost Maggot, and Spectral Spinner—can be purchased from a temporary NPC who arrives in your garrison on Draenor. This vendor, named Izzy Hollyfizzle, sells garrison decorations (among other goods) in exchange for a currency called “Spooky Supplies.” Once you purchase the Creepy Crawlers decorations from her, the three pets will start to spawn in your garrison. Spooky Supplies differ from Tricky Treats in that they can only be obtained by completing Hallow’s End quests and activities on Draenor. Daily quests can be picked up near Izzy Hollyfizzle, and completing them will net you the Spooky Supplies you need to fill out your collection.

The Creepy Crate can be earned after completing a brief quest chain that begins with the quest “Missing Heirlooms,” which is picked up from either Anson Hastings in Stormwind City or Edgar Goodwin in Orgrimmar.

Alliance players can go to Stormwind’s Trade District to pick up the Creepy Crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arfus, which is the new collectible pet introduced in the 2023 edition of Hallow’s End, is a very rare drop that’s only obtainable by defeating the Headless Horseman.

If you’re a Wrath of the Lich King Classic player, only one of these pets, the Sinister Squashling, is going to be available to you. The only way to obtain that pet on Wrath Classic servers is by running the Headless Horseman encounter.

Hallow’s End will last in World of Warcraft until Nov. 1, so if you’re looking to add any of these spooky pets to your collection, you have until then to do so.

