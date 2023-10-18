How to get the Sinister Squashling pet in WoW WotLK Classic

Hallow’s End has arrived in World of Warcraft, and although Wrath of the Lich King Classic players aren’t getting as hefty of a Hallow’s End update as WoW Dragonflight players are, there are still plenty of reasons to log into your Wrath-era characters and participate in the holiday.

For starters, you’ll be able to experience the Headless Horseman encounter (and the rest of the Hallow’s End holiday) as they were in the past, and the rewards you’ll be able to earn on WotLK servers are definitely worth chasing.

Among the most exciting rewards you can get during Hallow’s End are mounts and pets, with the famous sentient pumpkin pet, the Sinister Squashling, being a definitive popular option. Here’s how to get the Sinister Squashling for yourself in WoW Wrath Classic.

WoW Wrath Classic Sinister Squashling pet: Drop chance, how to get it, and more

The Sinister Squashling is one of the most sought-after items that the Headless Horseman can drop on Wrath Classic servers, right alongside his famous mount. The Sinister Squashling is the Horseman’s pumpkin-headed pet that he drops to lucky players, and although it’s nowhere near as rare as his iconic flying mount, it’s still a decent reward that’s worth showing off, even outside of the Halloween season. The pet itself is a tiny jack-o’-lantern with vines for legs. It uses its vine legs to crawl around, making a rustling plant-like noise whenever it moves and a ghoulish grunt whenever you click on it.

The Sinister Squashling drops off of the Headless Horseman, which players can run once per day for a chance at loot via the Group Finder tool. The drop chance for the Sinister Squashling pumpkin pet is just under four percent, according to WoW database and coverage site Wowhead. Players on the database’s forums have also reported that you can receive the Sinister Squashling as a reward for trick-or-treating at various inns across Azeroth.

Assuming you have multiple characters, you can up your chances that the Squashling appears for you by running the Headless Horseman on all of them. Hallow’s End will run in WoW from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1, meaning you have until then to farm the Headless Horseman encounter and collect your Sinister Squashling. If you want to obtain the pet on WoW Dragonflight servers, you can run the Headless Horseman encounter there as well.

