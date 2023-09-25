All Brewfest mounts in World of Warcraft and how to get them

Brewfest, the in-game equivalent of Oktoberfest in World of Warcraft, is live on the retail servers. And just like any WoW holiday, the chance for more achievements, pets, and other collectible items is present. No collectible is on the forefront of players’ minds this Brewfest quite like the holiday’s mounts, though.

Brewfest is one of the more notable world holidays because it has two mounts that are available for players to collect (as opposed to the usual one). Similarly to holidays like Hallow’s End and Love is in the Air, Brewfest forces players who want these mounts to queue up for a time-sensitive one-boss dungeon that can only be accessed during the event. Keep in mind that although all of your characters can access the encounter, they must be level 60 or higher to have a chance at receiving the Keg-Shaped Treasure Chest that contains the mounts.

Still, if you’re one of the lucky players, this could be the year that a Brewfest mount comes into your collection after farming this encounter.

Here’s how to get the two Brewfest mounts in World of Warcraft: the Great Brewfest Kodo and the Swift Brewfest Ram.

How to get the Great Brewfest Kodo in WoW

The Great Brewfest Kodo is one of the mounts that every WoW completionist is going to be hunting after during the Brewfest event. The mount drops off of Coren Direbrew, which is the event-only encounter that can be accessed from the dungeon finder tool. Each of your characters has one chance per day during Brewfest to get the Great Brewfest Kodo to drop out of the Keg-Shaped Treasure Chest for them, so you can send all of your alts into the encounter each day to maximize your chances of getting the mount.

How to get the Swift Brewfest Ram in WoW

The Brewfest Ram is obtainable from Coren Direbrew. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Swift Brewfest Ram also drops off Coren Direbrew and can also be found in the Keg-Shaped Treasure Chest. The same rules that apply for the Kodo apply for the Brewfest Ram, meaning you must be at least level 60 to have a chance at obtaining it out of a Keg-Shaped Treasure Chest.

Despite the Ram and Kodo being two mounts that are usually associated with the Alliance and Horde, respectively, there are no faction restrictions when it comes to these two Brewfest Mounts.

Brewfest will be live in WoW until Oct. 6, so you’ll have until then to capitalize on your chance to get these two mounts.

