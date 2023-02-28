Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PO’

There are many ways to approach the popular word game Wordle, each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. According to statistics, two primary strategies have emerged as the most effective methods for achieving success.

One common approach is to begin with words that contain a lot of vowels. By doing so, players increase their chances of yellow letters, which are useful for eliminating possibilities and narrowing down answers. This method is popular among many players, as it allows them to quickly eliminate incorrect choices and hone in on the correct solution.

However, some players argue the most efficient method is to focus on using words with the most common letters, including consonants. This strategy allows players to eliminate a greater number of possibilities with each attempt, reducing the overall number of potential answers and making it easier to find the correct solution. While this approach may take longer to implement, some players find it yields better results in the long run.

Finally, some players prefer to use two initial words with completely different letters in order to further reduce the possible answers. This method can be particularly effective when playing in easier modes, but may not always be possible when playing in the harder mode.

The best approach to playing Wordle will vary depending on the player’s individual preferences and strengths. Whether using a strategy based on vowels, common letters, or dual initial words, the key is to remain focused and patient and to approach each new puzzle with a clear and open mind.

Whichever strategy you choose, here’s a list of five-letter words that might help you out if you already know that today’s answer has “PO” at the beginning.

Five-letter words starting with ‘PO’ to try on Wordle