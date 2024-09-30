‘What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

The daily NYT Mini Crossword puzzle sometimes challenges you to make a connection between things you wouldn’t expect. Today’s “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common” is one such clue, and it can be pretty tough to solve.

All three clues are very different, so figuring out what they have in common to solve this clue is a daunting task. It’s a lot easier with a bit of extra help, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common” clue on the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common’ NYT Sept. 30 Mini Crossword hints

One four-letter word connects all three clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter "S."

Hint 2: A word that describes a rapid stream of liquid or gas being pushed through an opening.

Hint 3: A football team from New York.

Hint 4: An anagram for this word is "JEST."

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so if you aren’t ready to learn it just yet, stop here and don’t proceed until you are.

‘What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common’ NYT Mini answer

The solution to the “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common” clue on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “JETS.” Jacuzzis have jets in them to provide a massage, the airplanes at the airport have jets so they can fly in the sky, and the New York Jets are a professional football team included in the N.F.L.

‘What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common’ clue difficulty rating

I always find connection clues like today’s “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common” one quite tough to solve. It’s usually tricky to figure out where to even begin connecting such different concepts.

Although the word “JETS” isn’t super tough by itself, it is quite difficult to arrive at with the given hint. Because of this, I’m giving this clue a full five out of five difficulty rating. This is one of the hardest hints I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword.

All Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

1A What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — JETS

What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common 5A Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — ALIEN

Film franchise featuring Facehuggers 7A Use a loom — WEAVE

Use a loom 8A Threaded fastener — SCREW

Threaded fastener 9A Gets kissed by the sun — TANS

Down

1D Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — JAWS

Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released 2D Vote into office — ELECT

Vote into office 3D Headwear at a pageant — TIARA

Headwear at a pageant 4D Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — SEVEN

Number used to spell “L” on a calculator 6D “I want the _____, not the weather” — NEWS

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still up for some additional word games after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, there are plenty of great options. You may enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post if you seek additional crosswords to work through.

You also might consider trying out Strands and Spelling Bee instead. These are word games with a twist, so each has a unique concept for you to tackle. Strands features a secret theme you can only uncover by finding words while Spelling Bee tasks you with creating as many words as possible using seven letters..

