‘What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

The daily NYT Mini Crossword puzzle sometimes challenges you to make a connection between things you wouldn’t expect. Today’s “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common” is one such clue, and it can be pretty tough to solve.
All three clues are very different, so figuring out what they have in common to solve this clue is a daunting task. It’s a lot easier with a bit of extra help, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common” clue on the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword.
‘What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common’ NYT Sept. 30 Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”
- Hint 2: A word that describes a rapid stream of liquid or gas being pushed through an opening.
- Hint 3: A football team from New York.
- Hint 4: An anagram for this word is “JEST.”
I’m going to reveal the answer now, so if you aren’t ready to learn it just yet, stop here and don’t proceed until you are.
‘What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common’ NYT Mini answer
The solution to the “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common” clue on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “JETS.” Jacuzzis have jets in them to provide a massage, the airplanes at the airport have jets so they can fly in the sky, and the New York Jets are a professional football team included in the N.F.L.
‘What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common’ clue difficulty rating
I always find connection clues like today’s “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common” one quite tough to solve. It’s usually tricky to figure out where to even begin connecting such different concepts.
Although the word “JETS” isn’t super tough by itself, it is quite difficult to arrive at with the given hint. Because of this, I’m giving this clue a full five out of five difficulty rating. This is one of the hardest hints I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword.
All Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword answers
Across
- 1A What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L all have in common — JETS
- 5A Film franchise featuring Facehuggers — ALIEN
- 7A Use a loom — WEAVE
- 8A Threaded fastener — SCREW
- 9A Gets kissed by the sun — TANS
Down
- 1D Film that was the highest-grossing of all time before “Star Wars” was released — JAWS
- 2D Vote into office — ELECT
- 3D Headwear at a pageant — TIARA
- 4D Number used to spell “L” on a calculator — SEVEN
- 6D “I want the _____, not the weather” — NEWS
Games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If you’re still up for some additional word games after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, there are plenty of great options. You may enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post if you seek additional crosswords to work through.
You also might consider trying out Strands and Spelling Bee instead. These are word games with a twist, so each has a unique concept for you to tackle. Strands features a secret theme you can only uncover by finding words while Spelling Bee tasks you with creating as many words as possible using seven letters..
Published: Sep 30, 2024 08:59 am