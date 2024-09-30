Image Credit: Bethesda
The Vote into office clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Vote into office’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Head to the polls.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 08:00 am

With the next election coming up, voting has been on my mind lately, so I solved the “Vote into office” clue right away. There are plenty of voting-related words, so finding the right one for today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle can be tricky.

If you’re stumped by the “Vote into office” clue on the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword, here are some hints to help you uncover the solution and the official answer so you can progress through this puzzle.

‘Vote into office’ NYT Sept. 30 Mini Crossword hints

The Vote into office clue marked on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The word you’re looking for is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”
  • Hint 2: Another word for “VOTE IN” or “PICK.”
  • Hint 3: The people of the United States “_____” the president into office.
  • Hint 4: This word has two “E’s.”

If you’re not ready to learn the answer, stop here since I’m about to reveal it.

‘Vote into office’ NYT Mini answer

The solution to the “Vote into office” clue on the Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ELECT.” This word generally refers to the process of voting someone into a position.

‘Vote into office’ clue difficulty rating

Although the word “ELECT” came to me pretty quickly, I think it can be a tough one to solve here if the next election isn’t at the forefront of your mind. You might think of plenty of other words related to voting before this one, like “BALLOT” and “POLLS.”

I don’t think this is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword, but it can still be tricky. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Vote into office” clue a three out of five difficulty rating since I think it falls somewhere around the middle.

All Sept. 30 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

Down

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Solving all clues to finish the entire daily NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is always quite rewarding, but you might still be eager to complete more word games once you’ve finished. There are many other puzzles worth trying while you wait for the next NYT Mini Crossword to release.

For more crossword fun, you might enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post. They’re pretty similar to the NYT Mini, so they’re the perfect option if you’re just seeking some more straightforward crosswords to navigate.

If you’d rather attempt something new, Strands and Spelling Bee are great options. They’re both still word games designed to make you think, but each one has its own unique premise. In Strands, your goal is to reveal the hidden daily theme by finding secret words while Spelling Bee challenges you to spell as many words as possible with only seven letters.

