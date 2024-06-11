Pan fry NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

Chefs and cooking fans got an easy one in today’s NYT Mini Crossword with “pan fry.” But if you’ve never cooked an egg, I’m here to help. I mean, I can’t make the food for you, but I can help you find the answer to this clue.

Solving the easier clues 6A and 8A first is a great starting point to find the right answer to 1D. It should help you narrow down if it’s about a cooking technique or about a specific kind of food you fry using a pan. Here are some extra hints to help you.

Hints and answer to “Pan fry” NYT Mini Crossword clue

Bacon isn’t an answer, unfortuantely. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Wrong answer “Pan fry” isn’t about any food you fry using a pan. Hint 2: Meaning The process of frying ingredients in a little oil or fat using a pan. Hint 3: Context You may use this process to cook garlic, onion, grains, and similar ingredients while preparing a dish. Answer The answer to “pan fry” is “SAUTE“. It’s actually written sauté, but writing “é” would ruin the puzzle and crossing answers.

How to play past and new Mini Crosswords

You can play past NYT Mini Crossword puzzles by checking the NYT puzzle archive, if you’re a subscriber. For a free option with new puzzles, try the Minis on the LA Times and the Washington Post\.

I also recommend adding Spelling Bee and Strands to your daily word puzzles. Spelling Bee tests your vocabulary, while Strands is a twist on classic word search games. Both are fun, challenging, and scratch the same itch as the Mini.

