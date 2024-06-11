NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, empty and with a highlight on 1D.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Pan fry NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

I can think of many delicious things you can fry on a pan, but they won't help you solve today's Mini Crossword.
Chefs and cooking fans got an easy one in today’s NYT Mini Crossword with “pan fry.” But if you’ve never cooked an egg, I’m here to help. I mean, I can’t make the food for you, but I can help you find the answer to this clue.

Solving the easier clues 6A and 8A first is a great starting point to find the right answer to 1D. It should help you narrow down if it’s about a cooking technique or about a specific kind of food you fry using a pan. Here are some extra hints to help you.

Hints and answer to “Pan fry” NYT Mini Crossword clue

A partially filled NYT Mini Crossword puzzle showing "BACON" on 1D and a red X next to it, indicating a wrong answer.
Bacon isn’t an answer, unfortuantely. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Wrong answer

Hint 2: Meaning

Hint 3: Context

Answer

How to play past and new Mini Crosswords

You can play past NYT Mini Crossword puzzles by checking the NYT puzzle archive, if you’re a subscriber. For a free option with new puzzles, try the Minis on the LA Times and the Washington Post\.

I also recommend adding Spelling Bee and Strands to your daily word puzzles. Spelling Bee tests your vocabulary, while Strands is a twist on classic word search games. Both are fun, challenging, and scratch the same itch as the Mini.

