Spelling Bee NYT hints and answers today (June 5)

Check out hints to solve today's spelling bee and get closer to Genius.
Published: Jun 5, 2024 12:47 pm

Today’s Spelling Bee puzzle on The New York Times is perfect for quickly reaching Genius ranking. Thanks to ING being on the board, you can often get a free correct answer by turning a word into its -ing verb form. Here are some hints to help you today.

Spelling Bee hints grid (June 5)

A screenshot of the June 5 Spelling Bee letters with P highlighted in yellow at the center.
Use ING as much as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The grid below shows how many words today’s Spelling Bee has by each starting letter. The left column represents the starting letter of a solution word, the top row represents the word length, and the intersection between them is the number of solution words meeting both criteria. For example, if you see “B” in the left column, “4” in the top row, and “2” in the intersection between them, it means today’s puzzle has two words with four letters that start with B.

Starting letter vs. Length456710Total
B1113
E11
K224
N22
P916925
Total131614135

Today’s puzzle has 35 valid answers for a total of 169 points. There is one pangram, which is a word that contains every letter on the board at least once.

Spelling Bee’s hints to find the hardest words (June 5)

Here are some tips to help you find the answer to the most difficult words on today’s puzzle. Click or tap the boxes to reveal the hints.

Word 1: P(4)

Word 2: P(6)

Word 3: N(7)

Word 4: P(6)

Word 5: P(5)

Word 6: P(6)

Word 7: P(7)

Spelling Bee’s June 5 pangram hints

Hint 1: Length

Hint 2: Starting letter

Hint 3: Meaning

Answer

You can play a new Spelling Bee puzzle on the NYT at 2am CT tomorrow.

