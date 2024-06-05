Spelling Bee NYT hints and answers today (June 5)

Today’s Spelling Bee puzzle on The New York Times is perfect for quickly reaching Genius ranking. Thanks to ING being on the board, you can often get a free correct answer by turning a word into its -ing verb form. Here are some hints to help you today.

Recommended Videos

Spelling Bee hints grid (June 5)

Use ING as much as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The grid below shows how many words today’s Spelling Bee has by each starting letter. The left column represents the starting letter of a solution word, the top row represents the word length, and the intersection between them is the number of solution words meeting both criteria. For example, if you see “B” in the left column, “4” in the top row, and “2” in the intersection between them, it means today’s puzzle has two words with four letters that start with B.

Starting letter vs. Length 4 5 6 7 10 Total B 1 – – 1 1 3 E 1 – – – – 1 K 2 – – 2 – 4 N – – – 2 – 2 P 9 1 6 9 – 25 Total 13 1 6 14 1 35

Today’s puzzle has 35 valid answers for a total of 169 points. There is one pangram, which is a word that contains every letter on the board at least once.

Spelling Bee’s hints to find the hardest words (June 5)

Here are some tips to help you find the answer to the most difficult words on today’s puzzle. Click or tap the boxes to reveal the hints.

Word 1: P(4) A colloquial term for a small breed of dog known for its long fur, flat face, and lion-like appearance, originating from China. Word 2: P(6) The smallest finger on the human hand, located furthest from the thumb. Word 3: N(7) A game similar to bowling, using nine pins arranged in a diamond shape. Also refers to one of the pins used in this game. Word 4: P(6) An enclosure for keeping pigs; also used to describe a very messy or dirty place. Word 5: P(5) A type of pasta in a tube-like shape with diagonal cuts at the ends. Word 6: P(6) A type of apple known for its crisp texture and sweet-tart flavor. Also used to describe an excellent person or thing. Word 7: P(7) The act of energizing someone, often by encouraging words or actions, to boost their enthusiasm or morale.

Spelling Bee’s June 5 pangram hints

Hint 1: Length Today’s pangram is 10 letters long. Hint 2: Starting letter The pangram starts with “B.” Hint 3: Meaning The practice of maintaining and managing bee colonies for honey and pollination. Noun. Answer The June 5 Spelling Bee pangram is BEEKEEPING.

You can play a new Spelling Bee puzzle on the NYT at 2am CT tomorrow.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy