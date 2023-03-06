Real nerds don’t care about words. Why use words when numbers “do trick”? That’s why Nerdle is here for those who, like me, are passionate about math and just want to exercise their brain with simple calculations every day.

Drawing inspiration from Wordle, Nerdle asks players to find out what’s the secret calculation of the day using numerals and the four basic operators, along with the equals sign.

The Nerdle grid contains eight squares to place numbers and operators as you wish. As long as you follow the rules of math, put no operators after the equals sign, and use a working expression, your calculation is a valid guess. If the square turns black, that number or symbol is not a part of the calculation of the day. A purple square means the number or symbol is in the calculation but in the wrong square. Finally, a green square means an accurate hit of a correct symbol in the right place.

Players have six attempts to find the Nerdle solution of that day. If you’re struggling with today’s answer, I’m here to help you. I have to use my chemistry bachelor’s degree and my three semesters of calculus for something, after all.

Here are tips for today’s Nerdle solution and the actual solution right after it.

Nerdle March 6 solution hints

If you don’t want to be spoiled with today’s answer right off the bat, here are some hints about the first few steps you can take to get to the solution.

You want to use your first guess to hit as many digits and operators as possible. I always start with 10+2-3=9, which in this case reveals that 0, 2, and the equal signs are part of the answer but are all in the wrong spot. I believe most Nerdle answers don’t have more than two digits after the equals sign, so I put it in the sixth square and tried the multiplication sign, which is the only operator in today’s calculation. After that, it’s time to try some digits and find the final solution.

Nerdle answer – March 6

The secret Nerdle calculation of March 6, 2023 is 7*5*2=70. This answer works regardless if you have cumulative answers turned on or off.

When will a new Nerdle come?

Nerdle resets every day at 6pm CT. The March 7 problem will actually start on March 6 at 6pm CT and last until March 7 at 5:59pm CT.

Other games like Nerdle

The Nerdle website has several other challenges like Nerdle. The eight-digit version, called Classic, is the one solved in this article. Other than that, the other game modes are: