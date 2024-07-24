‘Like index cards, typically’ NYT Crossword (July 24) answers and hints

Today’s NYT Mini clue, “Like index cards, typically,” is a tough one. When I first saw it, I thought of Rolodex or maybe Post-it, but neither fit.

If you’re stuck, too, I’m here to help. If you’re a stationary buff, you might get the answer, but otherwise, there’s no shame in not getting the answer to this clue.

‘Like index cards, typically’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Your desk may hold the answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before I give you the answer, let me give you a few more hints so you can try and solve the clue yourself.

Hint 1: Notebooks can be this, or blank.

Notebooks can be this, or blank. Hint 2: Ensures you write in a straight line.

Ensures you write in a straight line. Hint 3 : Anagram is “DIENL.”

: Anagram is “DIENL.” Hint 4: Begins with an “L.”

Still not got it? We will reveal the answer below, so stop scrolling if you still want to try and solve it yourself.

The answer to the NYT Mini clue, “Like index cards, typically,” is “LINED.” Index cards are lined to ensure you write in straight lines. Though, if you’re like me, you may still write wonky.

Full answers for the July 24 NYT Mini Crossword

Across

1A Book character who wears a red-and-white-striped shirt — WALDO

Book character who wears a red-and-white-striped shirt — 6A With 7-Across, fried appetizer that’s appropriate for the Olympics? — ONION

With 7-Across, fried appetizer that’s appropriate for the Olympics? — 7A See 6-Across — RINGS

See 6-Across — 8A Academic acronym — STEM

Academic acronym — 9A “And there you have it!” — TADA

Down

1D Least favorable — WORST

Least favorable — 2D She’s like an older sister to Maria in “West Side Story“ — ANITA

She’s like an older sister to Maria in “West Side Story“ — 3D Like index cards, typically — LINED

Like index cards, typically — 4D Belief that’s not to be questioned — DOGMA

Belief that’s not to be questioned — 5D Carry-___ (some luggage) — ONS

‘Like index cards, typically’ clue difficulty rating

I found this clue particularly challenging and you may need to solve the other clues around it to get on the right track. I think the wording of the clue itself is what caused me some confusion, but once I got the answer it clicked. Obviously, index cards are lined. I’m giving this clue a four out of five for difficulty, mainly due to the wording.

How to play more crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

Once you finish today’s NYT Mini, why not complete some more word games? You can jump into NYT’s Strands and Spelling Bee or head to the LA Times and Washington Post to complete their daily crosswords.

