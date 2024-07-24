Image Credit: Bethesda
nyt mini crossword academic acronym guide
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Academic acronym’ NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

Back to school.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jul 24, 2024 05:35 am

When I thought I had left school behind, the “Academic acronym” clue in the July 24 NYT Mini Crossword pulls me back in.

I would get detention for saying this, but I never liked school much; the routine, getting up early, doing the same thing every day of every week so I could leave and get a job doing… exactly the same thing. But I digress. The “Academic acronym” clue harks back to my formative years, and learning has helped me with this answer.

‘Academic acronym’ eight across NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

academic acronym clue in nyt mini crossword
New teachings. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It only has one vowel.
  • Hint 2: An MLB team in reverse.
  • Hint 3: Plants have these.
  • Hint 4: It ends with “M.”

Four clues down, none to go. It’s time to show you the full answer to the clue.

For eight across in the July 24 NYT Mini, the answer you’re looking for is “STEM.”

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. It’s a commonly referred-to term that groups many of the key principles of educational teachings as they have a huge bearing on many future professions.

All July 24 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

  • 1A Book character who wears a red-and-white-striped shirt — WALDO
  • 6A With 7-Across, fried appetizer that’s appropriate for the Olympics? — ONION
  • 7A See 6-Across — RINGS
  • 8A Academic acronym — STEM
  • 9A “And there you have it!” — TADA

Down

‘Academic acronym’ July 24 NYT clue difficulty

STEM is a term I remember learning growing up in school. It’s a nice universal clue that doesn’t pertain to any particular region. While it’s uncouth to consider the acronym and implications in school at the risk of being uncool, you realize how important these subjects are in the curriculum as an adult—I say as a writer. Regardless, I’m going with a two out of five for difficulty.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

Add the LA Times and Washington Post to your daily curriculum (I can’t remember the last time I used this word so many times) for more fun distractions. Don’t forget about Strands or Spelling Bee for a different vibe.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.