‘Academic acronym’ NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

When I thought I had left school behind, the “Academic acronym” clue in the July 24 NYT Mini Crossword pulls me back in.

I would get detention for saying this, but I never liked school much; the routine, getting up early, doing the same thing every day of every week so I could leave and get a job doing… exactly the same thing. But I digress. The “Academic acronym” clue harks back to my formative years, and learning has helped me with this answer.

‘Academic acronym’ eight across NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

New teachings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It only has one vowel.

Hint 2: An MLB team in reverse.

Hint 3: Plants have these.

Hint 4: It ends with "M."

Four clues down, none to go. It’s time to show you the full answer to the clue.

For eight across in the July 24 NYT Mini, the answer you’re looking for is “STEM.”

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. It’s a commonly referred-to term that groups many of the key principles of educational teachings as they have a huge bearing on many future professions.

All July 24 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

1A Book character who wears a red-and-white-striped shirt — WALDO

Book character who wears a red-and-white-striped shirt — 6A With 7-Across, fried appetizer that’s appropriate for the Olympics? — ONION

With 7-Across, fried appetizer that’s appropriate for the Olympics? — 7A See 6-Across — RINGS

See 6-Across — 8A Academic acronym — STEM

Academic acronym — 9A “And there you have it!” — TADA

Down

1D Least favorable — WORST

Least favorable — 2D She’s like an older sister to Maria in “West Side Story“ — ANITA

She’s like an older sister to Maria in “West Side Story“ — 3D Like index cards, typically — LINED

Like index cards, typically — 4D Belief that’s not to be questioned — DOGMA

Belief that’s not to be questioned — 5D Carry-___ (some luggage) — ONS

‘Academic acronym’ July 24 NYT clue difficulty

STEM is a term I remember learning growing up in school. It’s a nice universal clue that doesn’t pertain to any particular region. While it’s uncouth to consider the acronym and implications in school at the risk of being uncool, you realize how important these subjects are in the curriculum as an adult—I say as a writer. Regardless, I’m going with a two out of five for difficulty.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

Add the LA Times and Washington Post to your daily curriculum (I can’t remember the last time I used this word so many times) for more fun distractions. Don’t forget about Strands or Spelling Bee for a different vibe.

