Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dog jumping over a box above the clue, far from over? from today's NYT mini crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Far from over?’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Here's the answer to this puzzling crossword clue.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 10:37 pm

“Far from over?” is the tricky three-down clue from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. And if you’re over trying to guess the answer, you’ll find it below.

Recommended Videos

‘Far from over?’ Oct.9 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

The clue, far from over?, highlighted in blue and yellow on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
This clue is three down. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “U.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “R.”
  • Hint 3: It rhymes with “plunder.”
  • Hint 4: It contains two vowels.

The answer to the “Far from over?” clue from the Oct. 9 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “UNDER.” This clue is pretty straightforward: if something isn’t going over, it’s likely going under.

NYT Oct. 9 Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Synonym for “close”SHUT
  • 5A Actor’s workshop assignment—SCENE
  • 6A Civic maker—HONDA
  • 7A ___ sanctum (private chamber)—INNER
  • 8A Synonym for “close”—NEAR

Down

  • 1D Pastry often served with tea—SCONE
  • 2D Temporary reddish dye—HENNA
  • 3D Far from over?—UNDER
  • 4D Droplet of sorrow—TEAR
  • 5D Vulnerable body part in soccer—SHIN

How challenging was the clue, ‘Far from over?’ to solve?

When I read this clue, I thought it meant something more inspirational, like never giving up. However, while solving the crossword, I realized I was wrong when I discovered the answer. It’s a little puzzling and not at all what you’d expect, so it was difficult to solve, which is why I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

Mini puzzles like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to enjoy more mini puzzles, try these mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post or these mini word games from the NYT Strands or Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
twitter