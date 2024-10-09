‘Far from over?’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

“Far from over?” is the tricky three-down clue from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. And if you’re over trying to guess the answer, you’ll find it below.

‘Far from over?’ Oct.9 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

This clue is three down. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It starts with a “U.”

It starts with a “U.” Hint 2: It ends with an “R.”

It ends with an “R.” Hint 3: It rhymes with “plunder.”

It rhymes with “plunder.” Hint 4: It contains two vowels.

The answer to the “Far from over?” clue from the Oct. 9 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “UNDER.” This clue is pretty straightforward: if something isn’t going over, it’s likely going under.

NYT Oct. 9 Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

1A Synonym for “close”— SHUT

Synonym for “close”— 5A Actor’s workshop assignment— SCENE

Actor’s workshop assignment— 6A Civic maker— HONDA

Civic maker— 7A ___ sanctum (private chamber)— INNER

___ sanctum (private chamber)— 8A Synonym for “close”—NEAR

Down

1D Pastry often served with tea— SCONE

Pastry often served with tea— 2D Temporary reddish dye— HENNA

Temporary reddish dye— 3D Far from over?— UNDER

Far from over?— 4D Droplet of sorrow— TEAR

Droplet of sorrow— 5D Vulnerable body part in soccer—SHIN

How challenging was the clue, ‘Far from over?’ to solve?

When I read this clue, I thought it meant something more inspirational, like never giving up. However, while solving the crossword, I realized I was wrong when I discovered the answer. It’s a little puzzling and not at all what you’d expect, so it was difficult to solve, which is why I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

Mini puzzles like the NYT Mini Crossword

