‘Far from over?’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

“Far from over?” is the tricky three-down clue from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. And if you’re over trying to guess the answer, you’ll find it below.
- Hint 1: It starts with a “U.”
- Hint 2: It ends with an “R.”
- Hint 3: It rhymes with “plunder.”
- Hint 4: It contains two vowels.
The answer to the “Far from over?” clue from the Oct. 9 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “UNDER.” This clue is pretty straightforward: if something isn’t going over, it’s likely going under.
NYT Oct. 9 Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers
Across
- 1A Synonym for “close”—SHUT
- 5A Actor’s workshop assignment—SCENE
- 6A Civic maker—HONDA
- 7A ___ sanctum (private chamber)—INNER
- 8A Synonym for “close”—NEAR
Down
- 1D Pastry often served with tea—SCONE
- 2D Temporary reddish dye—HENNA
- 3D Far from over?—UNDER
- 4D Droplet of sorrow—TEAR
- 5D Vulnerable body part in soccer—SHIN
How challenging was the clue, ‘Far from over?’ to solve?
When I read this clue, I thought it meant something more inspirational, like never giving up. However, while solving the crossword, I realized I was wrong when I discovered the answer. It’s a little puzzling and not at all what you’d expect, so it was difficult to solve, which is why I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.
Mini puzzles like the NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Oct 8, 2024 10:37 pm