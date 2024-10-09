‘Synonym for close’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

I enjoy a good NYT Mini Crossword puzzle challenge, and today’s clue, “Synonym for ‘close,'” is the clue for one across and eight across, making it a tough one to crack. So, here’s the answer to both clues.

‘Synonym for close’ Oct.9 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

This clue appears twice! Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: One-across starts with an “S.”

One-across starts with an “S.” Hint 2: Eight-across begins with an “N.”

Eight-across begins with an “N.” Hint 3: One-across ends with a “T.”

One-across ends with a “T.” Hint 4: Eight-across ends with an “R.”

The answer to the “Synonym for close” one-across clue from the Oct. 9 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SHUT.” And the “synonym for close” eight-across clue answer is “NEAR.” Close is a homograph. Homographs are words that are spelled the same but have different meanings.

So, close can be used in a sentence such as “close the door!” or it can be used to say, “We’re close to our destination.” Both pronunciations and their meanings are different, but they’re spelled the same, which is why homographs are tough to solve in crosswords.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All Oct. 9 clues and answers

Across

1A Synonym for “close”— SHUT

Synonym for “close”— 5A Actor’s workshop assignment— SCENE

Actor’s workshop assignment— 6A Civic maker— HONDA

Civic maker— 7A ___ sanctum (private chamber)— INNER

___ sanctum (private chamber)— 8A Synonym for “close”—NEAR

Down

1D Pastry often served with tea— SCONE

Pastry often served with tea— 2D Temporary reddish dye— HENNA

Temporary reddish dye— 3D Far from over?— UNDER

Far from over?— 4D Droplet of sorrow— TEAR

Droplet of sorrow— 5D Vulnerable body part in soccer—SHIN

How challenging was the crossword clue, ‘Synonym for close’?

This clue was tough to solve because, as you saw earlier, close is a homograph, making it much trickier to solve because you can never really know which version of the word you’re supposed to use to get the answer. Ultimately, I had to solve a few surrounding clues to get both answers. But because these clues were so tricky, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.

