Wild Rift introduces Supreme Cells skin line for Sett, Zed, and Kennen

An event will reward the players with the skin of their choice.

A new batch of skins has been added to League of Legends: Wild Rift, offering new appearances for Sett, Zed, and Kennen. They feature dark-looking colors, and fighter elements, following a tournament theme.

The skin line is called Supreme Cells. They are linked to an event that offers players to choose the champion they want for the skin, and then complete challenges to obtain it.

The real battle is in the mind.🧠 👊

Enter the arena with Supreme Cells Sett, Zed, and Kennen on November 1 UTC! pic.twitter.com/LKvyWg7GI4 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) November 2, 2022

The Supreme Cells skin line is exclusive to Wild Rift. If they’re not obtained via the free event, they cost 1,325 Wild Cores, which is a significant amount.

Meanwhile, many players can eagerly await the introduction of Patch 3.5, which is rumored to bring many more features and champions to the game soon.

Lillia, Kayn, and Aatrox could be the champions to join the roster. Another game mode is also rumored to be introduced: One For All, as well as countless exclusive skins.

Riot Games has yet to confirm this information, however, so the players should get more details on that matter in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, players can test out the new one-vs-one game mode in Wild Rift, called Duel. It takes place in League‘s ARAM map, the Howling Abyss. Players can test each other’s dueling skills in this game mode.