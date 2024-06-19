Warframe Arsenal Tuning explained

Warframe is one of those games that require years to master. But even if you’re a veteran player, you may still get caught off guard by cryptic messages, one of which mentions “Arsenal Tuning.”

Warframe is a constantly evolving game, meaning the developer publishes various updates filled with balance changes impacting the meta. While rolling out nerfs and buffs could satisfy a particular portion of the player base, others may end up unhappy with the results, and that’s where Digital Extremes tries to find the middle ground with surprises.

What does Arsenal Tuning mean in Warframe?

Your Arsenal was tuned, and you have these rewards to show for it. Image via Digital Extremes

The Arsenal Tuning message means you received free materials in your inventory in Warframe. The reason you get this gift is balance changes, which can take effect after gameplay updates.

The Warframe developer sends gifts to players, which triggers the Arsenal Tuning message after deploying nerfs and buffs. The reward attached to the Arsenal Tuning message tends to be different each time. From Formas to Oxiums, the shifting power scales in the game at least benefit your inventory.

Where to find the Arsenal Tuning message and the associated gameplay changes in Warframe

Warframe’s Arsenal Tuning message automatically appears in your inbox whenever there’s a major update. In most cases, you’ll need to check the official patch notes on Warframe’s website to learn more about the gameplay changes since the message often leaves out that information as it focuses on delivering the rewards.

On the Arsenal Tuning message, you hear from a kind and understanding Ordis, who understands how adjusting to new nerfs and buffs in Warframe is difficult. Following his message, you can see all the rewards associated with the Arsenal Tuning message.

Do all Warframe players get the Arsenal Tuning message after updates?

Equality in rewards. Image via Digital Extremes

Yes, when Warframe undergoes major changes, all players receive the Arsenal Tuning message.

While the Arsenal Tuning messages are nice gestures, they won’t necessarily appear after all updates. There needs to be substantial buffs, nerfs, or new game mechanics to call for an Arsenal Tuning. If we’re talking about minor patches, you’ll unlikely receive anything.

In summary, the Arsenal Tuning is an in-game message notifying you that you received free rewards. The contents often feature items you can easily find in the game, but I’m not the one who would complain about free rewards, so I gladly accept all Arsenal Tuning messages that come my way. But I would also be okay with the developer spoiling us with an item from the Ascension drop table rewards.

