Does Warframe 1999 have a release date?

We'll have more details about this major game update soon.
Arthur in Warframe 1999 holding a gun inside a facility.
One of the major Warframe updates for 2024, Warframe 1999, has already been hinted at, even though it’s still in development. Luckily, we’ve got some clues about its release date.

Has the release date of Warframe 1999 been revealed?

Warframe 1999 has no official release date yet, but developer Digital Extremes hinted in a teaser at TennoLive 2023 that the update is slated for 2024. With the developer planning to share more details at TennoCon 2024, set for July 19 and 20, it’s reasonable to anticipate a late 2024 release for Warframe 1999, possibly around December, aligning with the timing of major updates like Whispers in the Walls in previous years.

Protoframes vs Warframes

Warframe 1999 is set in the Warframe universe’s past, introducing players to Protoframes Arthur and Aoi. Based on current information, Protoframes appear to be revised versions of Warframes after a specific character travels back to the past and redoes their original design.

Yet, Protoframes and Warframes will function as distinct gameplay elements. For instance, although Arthur serves as Excalibur’s Protoframe, Warframe 1999 won’t replace one for the other, and Arthur will not be an Excalibur skin. It’s still unknown whether Protoframes will be limited to specific missions or if players will have the option to equip them from their Arsenal for use in standard game modes.

Is Warframe 1999 a new game?

Warframe 1999 isn’t a new game or spin-off but an update that will stick to the “core Warframe” experience, as developer Digital Extremes confirmed during Devstream 178. It won’t mirror the Duviri Paradox, which offers a markedly different gameplay style from the typical Warframe action. Instead, it will focus on the familiar questing and farming loop players are used to.

The company is deliberately not labeling it an expansion, even though it referred to it as a “major update.” This suggests Warframe 1999 will bring more content than the upcoming content update, Jade Shadows, which is set to add a new Warframe, a new weapon, and a new questline.

We will update this story when more is revealed about Warframe 1999.

