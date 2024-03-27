Does Warframe’s Jade Shadows update have a release date?

The most recent Warframe update, Dante Unbound, has arrived, but we already have the name of the next update: Jade Shadows. We don’t have many details yet, but we have a rough release window it will release in.

Has the release date of Warframe’s Jade Shadows been revealed?

Warframe’s next update, Jade Shadows, is tentatively set to release before July 19, just before Tennocon 2024 begins, as announced during Devstream 178. This follows the typical pattern of three to four months between Warframe updates being announced and their launch. However, this date isn’t final, and Digital Extremes has promised to provide a more precise release date when possible.

So far, our information on Jade Shadows comes from a brief blog post, a segment of a devstream, and a teaser image, which is the highlighted picture of this article. The image reveals the 57th Warframe, Jade, as confirmed by the developers during that same devstream. She is depicted in a long white dress, wielding what appears to be a scepter, standing in front of an orange landing craft hinted by the developer to belong to Stalker.

Jade Shadows will not only introduce Jade, but will focus on the Stalker, a character known for pursuing players across the Star Chart and randomly challenging them to battle in some missions. In this update, he is expected to play the role of the primary villain.

Is Jade Shadows a Warframe expansion?

Technically, Jade Shadows isn’t a Warframe expansion but a cinematic quest update, according to the developer. This means players will receive new content, such as Jade as a new Warframe, her unique weapon to craft and unlock, and a special questline involving the Stalker, but probably no new areas or planets to explore. It’s expected to be similar to Dante Unbound.

The developer also mentioned its plan not to restrict Jade Shadows content to the late stages of Warframe’s endgame, and it’ll soon share details on how you can enjoy this new update with your friends.

