Warframe’s Whispers in the Walls update introduces several pieces of content you can run through and enjoy, including a new faction, the Cavia Syndicate. You need to earn faction with them, as you do with every faction, and there’s a specific way you do so.

You will need to make sure you’ve gone far enough into Warframe’s story to unlock the Whispers in the Walls content. Once you’ve reached this point, it’s all about playing the new content and exploring Deimos. Here’s what you need to know about how to earn Standing with the Cavia Syndicate in Warframe.

How to increase Cavia Syndicate Standing in Warframe

Make your way to the Sanctum Anatomica. Image via Digital Extremes

You will need to make your way to Deimos in Warframe and begin exploring the Sanctum Anatomica hub. Here, you can accept Cavia Syndicate bounties, where you can earn standing with the Cavia Syndicate, and directly work with them.

Any accepted Albrecht’s Laboratories bounty in Deimos will give you Cavia Syndicate standing, but there are additional rewards you can earn. These include Qorvex Blueprints or components for anyone looking to unlock this Warframe, Mandonel blueprints, Voca, Necracoil, Stela, Entrati Obols, and small resources, such as Credits, Endo, Focus Lenses, Aya, and Ayatan Amber Stars. You can continue playing through these bounties as long as they appear on the Sanctum Anatomica bounty board.

After you earn enough standing with the Cavia Syndicate, bring it to the Wares and Shiny Treasures Vendor in the Sanctum Anatomica to exchange for numerous rewards. These rewards include many of the potential drops you can earn when completing the Cavia Syndicate bounties, making it much easier to collect any item that continues to elude you while playing. These items can be exceptionally bothersome to try looting in Warframe, but earning enough standing for many of these rewards does take time.

Alternatively, any Voca you find when attempting to complete Cavia Syndicate bounties in Albrecht’s Laboratories can also be exchanged for Cavia Standing. You will need to visit the Arcane Dissolution and Voca Vendor in the Sanctum Anatomica to speak with them. They happily accept any Voca you don’t want for Cavia Syndicate standing, or you can unlock other resources if you’re trying to hunt down those.

It all comes down to making your way to Deimos in Warframe and working through the Cavia Syndicate bounties. Without access to those bounties, the Cavia Syndicate will never hear of you, and you won’t be able to receive any of their rewards.