Zombs retires from pro VALORANT, but will stay on Sentinels

Former key member of Sentinels’ VALORANT team zombs isn’t returning to pro play, he admitted during a live stream on Nov. 24.

Zombs’ future as a professional VALORANT player has been up in the air since April 2022, when Sentinels benched him during the season and brought Eric “Kanpeki” Xu. Sentinels revamped the roster with the signings of Sacy and pANcada after making it through the franchising program and zombs tried to put a new team together, but he realized competition is no longer for him.

“I was scrimming for like a week,” zombs said. “The team I was making had some potential and we had some potential organizations interested. But then I went to Los Angeles, I talked to the SEN owner, and now I never want to leave SEN. I am staying on SEN forever. I have been on SEN since the beginning, since they had like zero followers. I am not going to compete again. It’s not worth it for me anymore. I have opportunities that are better for the future, that are better in every aspect than competing.”

Zombs grew tired of competing after he realized it’s “impossible” to form a team with every player on the same page. Every lineup has too many problems and isn’t worth spending years of life grinding a game, according to him.

The 24-year-old has been a part of Sentinels since March 2019, when he still was an Apex Legends pro. He transitioned to VALORANT in 2020 under the organization and joined the first lineup Sentinels assembled in April 2020.

Sentinels dominated the North American scene in 2020 and carried that momentum to May 2021, when they became the first winners of an international VALORANT tournament at VCT Masters Two Reykjavík.

Although it’s not official yet, it’s likely that zombs will be a part of Sentinels’ team of VALORANT content creators, which also includes tarik, aceu, and sinatraa.