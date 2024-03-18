As fun as they look, quirky VALORANT crosshairs aren’t the best choice for your aim game. I’m sure you have seen plenty of suggestions for the “best crosshairs to use” so far, so here’s something else for a change: The worst VALORANT crosshairs you should avoid if you’re not a troll.

A small disclaimer before you read the list below: crosshair is a personal choice. So you may do well with a quirky style, which other VALORANT players are usually bad with. But there are a few ideal style choices to help you track your opponents.

The smaller the crosshair, the easier it is to aim. Some professional players prefer a slightly bigger style than just a dot to help them focus, but there’s a threshold for how big it should be. Our list of bad crosshairs is based on the norm professional players and ranked “demons” follow—but it’s subjective, so feel free to use the one you prefer anyway.

10 worst VALORANT crosshairs to steer clear of in your VALORANT ranked games

10) Snowflake

Not the worst, but definitely good to avoid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sharing similarities with the popular Shuriken crosshair, the Snowflake crosshair may look like a great decision at first—it is a prominent style and close to the plus crosshair styles professionals use. But it really isn’t if you ask me. While it’s a cool reticle, its broader inner and outer lines can mess up your headshot percentage just as easily.

9) Nerd glasses

Not so nerdy when you can’t hit headshots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite being an unconventionally large style, the Nerd glasses crosshair can score you some nasty headshots if you have good aim. That small dot in between does the trick. But considering how distracting it is, anyone looking to rank up, improve their aim, or go pro in VALORANT should skip it.

8) Pokéball

It’s not Pokémon Go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While I agree it’s an incredibly powerful ball, we are not catching ‘mons in VALORANT, are we? The Pokéball crosshair may look cute and land you some great occasional kills, but its design makes it inconsistent to play with. I wouldn’t recommend this reticle—even to my enemies. Just go for a no-drama dot crosshair, and you’ll know what I mean.

7) Among Us

That’s not a Crewmate anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I get it. Among Us is a fun game. But I don’t understand the point of a weird bean-shaped crosshair in VALORANT that looks nothing like the adorable Crewmates (or the Imposter) and messes up my crosshair placement. Neither should you.

6) Exclamation mark

Less exclaiming please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Again, I really don’t want players trolling my ranked VALORANT games with this Exclamation mark crosshair. I won’t lie: it looks cool. I even tried it out in an Unrated VALORANT game. But the struggle it took to hit headshots with it was just not worth it.

5) Burger

Love burgers, don’t need them in VALORANT. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I strongly recommend keeping food out of VALORANT, even if it’s your favorite burger. Don’t get me wrong: I’m a foodie too. But like most styles on this list, the Burger crosshair is detrimental to your headshot percentage. It’s just another style you should limit to Unrated games.

4) Smiley

Don’t be a clown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether it’s a plain smiley or a clown’s face, nothing about this VALORANT crosshair style will let you aim consistently. I know it’s fun to hear your teammates laugh about your choice of crosshair. Well, as long as you keep it to modes other than Competitive, you are good to go.

3) No crosshair

What are you thinking? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have been playing VALORANT for a while, you may know about the infamous “no crosshair” challenge. It’s when players choose not to have a crosshair—at all. While this may seem like a harmless and fun challenge, I have come across players trying it in ranked games—and I don’t know what to tell them, bottom fraggers.

2) Windmill

It hurts my eyes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Windmill crosshair will always remain a stupid crosshair choice to me. There are plenty of unconventional and fun crosshair styles to choose from, so why would I pick the ugly, big, green one that hurts my eyes when I try to aim at enemies? Even if it’s for an Unrated match.

1) Flappy Bird

Please. just. don’t. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the worst on our list of bad crosshairs. Whoever thought this is a great reflection of the iconic Flappy Bird game to have in VALORANT was surely trolling. I’m no one to stop casual players from using such styles, but please, don’t use green pipes to aim in your ranked games—unless you have magically managed to master headshots with it.

