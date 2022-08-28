How to make a Shuriken Crosshair in VALORANT

VALORANT is one of the most popular first-person shooters in the world, and with that comes an abundance of players with unique and interesting crosshairs. Despite this, most players seem to stick to the most common and standard crosshairs out there. If you’re interested in straying from the crowd and trying out a reticle that is distinct and rare but still practical, the shuriken crosshair might be exactly what you’re looking for.

If you’d like to make the shuriken crosshair for yourself in VALORANT, here’s everything you need to know.

Screengrab via Riot Games

How to get the Shuriken Crosshair

To edit and create crosshairs in VALORANT, click the settings cog in the top-right corner of the main menu and press SETTINGS. From there, click CROSSHAIR at the top of the screen and head to the PRIMARY section of the crosshair settings. You’ll want to click Create New Profile below the crosshair preview to get started.

The primary crosshair settings you’ll need to use to get a shuriken crosshair in VALORANT are:

Color : Personal preference

: Personal preference Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness : 1

: 1 Override Firing Error Offset With My Crosshair Offset : Off

: Off Override All Primary Crosshairs With My Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 3

: 3 Inner Line Thickness : 1

: 1 Inner Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : On

: On Outer Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Outer Line Length : 3

: 3 Outer Line Thickness : 3

: 3 Outer Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Shuriken Crosshair VALORANT code

If you’d prefer to pop in a single line of code rather than input all of the settings shown above, you can enter the following code in the crosshair settings by copying it and clicking IMPORT PROFILE CODE just below the crosshair preview in VALORANT.