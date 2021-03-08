VALORANT Champions Tour NA Masters One: Schedule, bracket, scores, and standings

Eight go in, one comes out on top.

After three taxing Challengers circuits and hundreds of matches, the top eight NA VALORANT teams are going head-to-head at this week’s VCT Masters One.

The final event for the VCT's first leg kicks off Thursday, March 11, at 2pm CT. Team Envy, Sentinels, 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, Luminosity, Immortals, Gen.G, and XSET will compete for circuit points that they can use to snag a spot in the world championship later this year.

Fans who want to tune in to the action can visit the official VALORANT Twitch channel or the VALORANT Champions Tour YouTube channel.

Here are the scores, standings, schedule, and bracket for VCT NA Masters One.

Bracket and schedule (times in CT)

Scores and standings

Quarterfinals (best-of-three)

Thursday, March 11

Envy vs. Gen.G: 2pm CT

XSET vs. FaZe: 4:30pm CT

Friday, March 12

Sentinels vs. Luminosity: 2pm CT

Immortals vs. 100 Thieves: 4:30pm CT

This article will be updated when VCT NA Masters One kicks off on Thursday, March 11.

