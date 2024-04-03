VCT Americas stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings

In both viewership and competitiveness, VCT Americas continues to lead the international VALORANT ecosystem. And now, the 2024 regular season is set to begin for one of the most watched and discussed leagues in all of esports.

Right now, competitive VALORANT runs through Sentinels, who are leading the way in attracting audiences, winning trophies, and selling bundles. But VCT Americas is hardly a one-team league, with talented squads like NRG, LOUD, Evil Geniuses, and others waiting to knock Sentinels off their throne again.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow and keep up with the first VCT Americas stage of 2024.

VCT Americas 2024 format

In 2024, the VCT Americas season will be split into two round-robin group stages. In stage one, teams from Group Alpha will play against all the squads in Group Omega, and vice versa. In stage two, teams will play against the other rosters in their own group.

After the first round-robin stage, the three best teams from each group will advance to the stage one playoffs, with the top three squads from the playoffs qualifying for Masters Shanghai. The winner of the stage one playoffs also gets three crucial VCT Championship points.

Here are the groups for VCT Americas 2024, determined by Kickoff performance:

Group Alpha Group Omega Sentinels LOUD NRG Evil Geniuses G2 Esports MIBR Cloud9 Leviatán KRÜ Esports FURIA Esports – 100 Thieves

VCT Americas 2024 stage one schedule and results

All times below are in Central Time (CT).

Saturday, April 6

4pm: Cloud9 vs. Leviatán

7pm: NRG vs. LOUD

Sunday, April 7

4pm: G2 vs. Evil Geniuses

7pm: Sentinels vs. 100T

Monday, April 8

4pm: KRÜ vs. FURIA

Saturday, April 13

4pm: G2 vs. 100T

7pm: Sentinels vs. Leviatán

Sunday, April 14

4pm: KRÜ vs. MIBR

7pm: NRG vs. FURIA

Monday, April 15

4pm: Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

Saturday, April 20

4pm: Sentinels vs. MIBR

7pm: Cloud9 vs. LOUD

Sunday, April 21

4pm: KRÜ vs. Evil Geniuses

7pm: NRG vs. Leviatán

Monday, April 22

4pm: G2 vs. FURIA

7pm: Cloud9 vs. 100T

Tuesday, April 23

4pm: Sentinels vs. Evil Geniuses

7pm: NRG vs. MIBR

Wednesday, April 24

4pm: G2 vs. Leviatán

7pm: KRÜ vs. LOUD

Saturday, April 27

4pm: G2 vs. MIBR

7pm: Sentinels vs. LOUD

Sunday, April 28

4pm: Cloud9 vs. FURIA

7pm: NRG vs. Evil Geniuses

Monday, April 29

4pm: KRÜ vs. 100T

Thursday, May 2

7pm: Sentinels vs. FURIA

Saturday, May 4

4pm: NRG vs. 100T

7pm: KRÜ vs. Leviatán

Sunday, May 5

4pm: Cloud9 vs. MIBR

7pm: G2 vs. LOUD

