VCT Americas stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings

In both viewership and competitiveness, VCT Americas continues to lead the international VALORANT ecosystem. And now, the 2024 regular season is set to begin for one of the most watched and discussed leagues in all of esports.
Right now, competitive VALORANT runs through Sentinels, who are leading the way in attracting audiences, winning trophies, and selling bundles. But VCT Americas is hardly a one-team league, with talented squads like NRG, LOUD, Evil Geniuses, and others waiting to knock Sentinels off their throne again.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow and keep up with the first VCT Americas stage of 2024.
VCT Americas 2024 format
In 2024, the VCT Americas season will be split into two round-robin group stages. In stage one, teams from Group Alpha will play against all the squads in Group Omega, and vice versa. In stage two, teams will play against the other rosters in their own group.
After the first round-robin stage, the three best teams from each group will advance to the stage one playoffs, with the top three squads from the playoffs qualifying for Masters Shanghai. The winner of the stage one playoffs also gets three crucial VCT Championship points.
Here are the groups for VCT Americas 2024, determined by Kickoff performance:
|Group Alpha
|Group Omega
|Sentinels
|LOUD
|NRG
|Evil Geniuses
|G2 Esports
|MIBR
|Cloud9
|Leviatán
|KRÜ Esports
|FURIA Esports
|–
|100 Thieves
VCT Americas 2024 stage one schedule and results
All times below are in Central Time (CT).
Saturday, April 6
- 4pm: Cloud9 vs. Leviatán
- 7pm: NRG vs. LOUD
Sunday, April 7
- 4pm: G2 vs. Evil Geniuses
- 7pm: Sentinels vs. 100T
Monday, April 8
- 4pm: KRÜ vs. FURIA
Saturday, April 13
- 4pm: G2 vs. 100T
- 7pm: Sentinels vs. Leviatán
Sunday, April 14
- 4pm: KRÜ vs. MIBR
- 7pm: NRG vs. FURIA
Monday, April 15
- 4pm: Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses
Saturday, April 20
- 4pm: Sentinels vs. MIBR
- 7pm: Cloud9 vs. LOUD
Sunday, April 21
- 4pm: KRÜ vs. Evil Geniuses
- 7pm: NRG vs. Leviatán
Monday, April 22
- 4pm: G2 vs. FURIA
- 7pm: Cloud9 vs. 100T
Tuesday, April 23
- 4pm: Sentinels vs. Evil Geniuses
- 7pm: NRG vs. MIBR
Wednesday, April 24
- 4pm: G2 vs. Leviatán
- 7pm: KRÜ vs. LOUD
Saturday, April 27
- 4pm: G2 vs. MIBR
- 7pm: Sentinels vs. LOUD
Sunday, April 28
- 4pm: Cloud9 vs. FURIA
- 7pm: NRG vs. Evil Geniuses
Monday, April 29
- 4pm: KRÜ vs. 100T
Thursday, May 2
- 7pm: Sentinels vs. FURIA
Saturday, May 4
- 4pm: NRG vs. 100T
- 7pm: KRÜ vs. Leviatán
Sunday, May 5
- 4pm: Cloud9 vs. MIBR
- 7pm: G2 vs. LOUD