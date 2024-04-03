Category:
Valorant

VCT Americas stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings

Where winners play.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 01:00 pm
Sentinels lift the Masters Madrid trophy.
Photo by Hara Amoros via Riot Games

In both viewership and competitiveness, VCT Americas continues to lead the international VALORANT ecosystem. And now, the 2024 regular season is set to begin for one of the most watched and discussed leagues in all of esports.

Recommended Videos

Right now, competitive VALORANT runs through Sentinels, who are leading the way in attracting audiences, winning trophies, and selling bundles. But VCT Americas is hardly a one-team league, with talented squads like NRG, LOUD, Evil Geniuses, and others waiting to knock Sentinels off their throne again.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow and keep up with the first VCT Americas stage of 2024.

VCT Americas 2024 format

In 2024, the VCT Americas season will be split into two round-robin group stages. In stage one, teams from Group Alpha will play against all the squads in Group Omega, and vice versa. In stage two, teams will play against the other rosters in their own group.

After the first round-robin stage, the three best teams from each group will advance to the stage one playoffs, with the top three squads from the playoffs qualifying for Masters Shanghai. The winner of the stage one playoffs also gets three crucial VCT Championship points.

Here are the groups for VCT Americas 2024, determined by Kickoff performance:

Group AlphaGroup Omega
SentinelsLOUD
NRGEvil Geniuses
G2 EsportsMIBR
Cloud9Leviatán
KRÜ EsportsFURIA Esports
100 Thieves

VCT Americas 2024 stage one schedule and results

All times below are in Central Time (CT).

Saturday, April 6

  • 4pm: Cloud9 vs. Leviatán
  • 7pm: NRG vs. LOUD

Sunday, April 7

  • 4pm: G2 vs. Evil Geniuses
  • 7pm: Sentinels vs. 100T

Monday, April 8

  • 4pm: KRÜ vs. FURIA

Saturday, April 13

  • 4pm: G2 vs. 100T
  • 7pm: Sentinels vs. Leviatán

Sunday, April 14

  • 4pm: KRÜ vs. MIBR
  • 7pm: NRG vs. FURIA

Monday, April 15

  • 4pm: Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

Saturday, April 20

  • 4pm: Sentinels vs. MIBR
  • 7pm: Cloud9 vs. LOUD

Sunday, April 21

  • 4pm: KRÜ vs. Evil Geniuses
  • 7pm: NRG vs. Leviatán

Monday, April 22

  • 4pm: G2 vs. FURIA
  • 7pm: Cloud9 vs. 100T

Tuesday, April 23

  • 4pm: Sentinels vs. Evil Geniuses
  • 7pm: NRG vs. MIBR

Wednesday, April 24

  • 4pm: G2 vs. Leviatán
  • 7pm: KRÜ vs. LOUD

Saturday, April 27

  • 4pm: G2 vs. MIBR
  • 7pm: Sentinels vs. LOUD

Sunday, April 28

  • 4pm: Cloud9 vs. FURIA
  • 7pm: NRG vs. Evil Geniuses

Monday, April 29

  • 4pm: KRÜ vs. 100T

Thursday, May 2

  • 7pm: Sentinels vs. FURIA

Saturday, May 4

  • 4pm: NRG vs. 100T
  • 7pm: KRÜ vs. Leviatán

Sunday, May 5

  • 4pm: Cloud9 vs. MIBR
  • 7pm: G2 vs. LOUD
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article VCT Pacific stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
The VCT Pacific 2024 stage.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 3, 2024
Read Article VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
FUT Esports and Team Heretics on stage during VCT EMEA.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Best VALORANT crosshairs and codes for playing ranked
VALORANT agents Killjoy and Reyna posing in official artwork
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Best VALORANT crosshairs and codes for playing ranked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article VCT Pacific stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
The VCT Pacific 2024 stage.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 3, 2024
Read Article VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
FUT Esports and Team Heretics on stage during VCT EMEA.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Best VALORANT crosshairs and codes for playing ranked
VALORANT agents Killjoy and Reyna posing in official artwork
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Best VALORANT crosshairs and codes for playing ranked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 3, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.