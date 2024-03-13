VCT 2024 Americas Stage One: Full groups, format, and schedule

The year continues to zoom forward, and the competitive VALORANT scene is still raging ahead with VCT Americas 2024 Stage One. With multiple teams vying for a spot at the next international event of the year, there is plenty to prepare for when it comes to teams, players, and for fans.

Recommended Videos

With new teammates building towards success, superstars looking to qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai, and fans eagerly awaiting their favorite squads on the battlefield, the first stage should be one of the most exciting tournaments of the year in the region. The groups are set and the dates have been chosen as we look towards the action for the second leg of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about VCT Americas 2024 Stage One.

Full 2024 VCT Americas Stage One format

Prepare for the fiesta. Image via Riot Games

VCT Americas 2024 Stage One will be played out through two separate stages, with the first being a group stage featuring all 11 organizations in the league. There will be two single round-robin groups made up of a five-team group called Alpha and a six-team group called Omega.

The teams will be participate in cross-group best-of-three matches, with the top three teams in each group advancing to the playoff portion of the tournament. The best teams from each group will get a round one bye to the upper bracket semifinals, while the second and third place teams move to the upper bracket quarterfinals.

There is also a lower bracket that will give teams one final chance to come back and pull off a miracle run if they fall in the playoffs early. Eventually, one team will stand tall above the rest, and the top three teams will earn themselves a spot at VCT Masters Shanghai 2024.

2024 VCT Americas Stage One schedule

The tournament will start up on Saturday, April 6 and play out until Sunday, May 12. The group stage will take up a majority of the tournament, with the playoff portion of the event taking place over a single five-day duration. There is also a quick two-day break between both stages to give players and fans a bit of a breather.

Here is the full schedule, so you can plan out your days:

Group stage: Saturday, Apr. 6 – Friday, May 5

Break: Saturday, May 6 – Sunday, May 7

Playoffs: Wednesday, May 8 to Sunday, May 12

All 2024 VCT Americas Stage One teams and groups

Welcome to the fiesta. Image via Riot Games

There are 11 teams playing at VCT Americas Stage One 2024, with Alpha and Omega holding down the fort with some of the best teams in the world. Only six of these talented squads will make it into the playoffs, which means every series holds a huge amount of importance in their quest for a possible Masters Shanghai appearance.

Alpha Group

Cloud9

G2 Esports

KRÜ Esports

NRG Esports

Sentinels

Omega Group