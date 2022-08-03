VALORANT teams bootcamp for VCT LCQ and Champions

VALORANT teams from all over the world have been boot camping prior to the most anticipated events of the year.

Japanese team ZETA DIVISION announced earlier today they will boot camp in August prior to their Champions run later this year. The team has secured qualification for the tournament, which will begin in September.

ZETA DIVISION will move its team to Poland to compete against other European teams during the boot camp. Another reason for the temporary relocation to Poland is the reduction of fatigue caused by jetlag. The players will get used to the timezone and the environment around a month prior to the tournament.

Meanwhile, other teams in North America have boot camped for a few weeks prior to the start of the VALORANT Champions Tour last chance qualifier, which is set to begin tomorrow.

North American giants Sentinels have boot camped for several weeks following the introduction of both Michael “shroud” Grzesiek and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro. The team will look to come off a disappointing regular season in which they placed joint-last alongside TSM. Sentinels failed to win a series in the VCT NA Stage Two Challengers and won one map throughout their run.

Other organizations such as Cloud9, FaZe, and more are practicing in a boot camp prior to the last chance qualifier. Cloud9 are playing from the OpTic facility.

Some teams have struggled to find practice following the release of several teams by their respective organizations. Several teams such as Dark Zero, Complexity, and Gen.G have allowed their players to look for other opportunities since they failed to qualify for the final stage of partnership in North America.