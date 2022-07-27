VALORANT returns with another Run It Back bundle

Riot Games is releasing yet another Run It Back Bundle for VALORANT that features five different weapon skins from the last two years that were selected for this bundle.

Like the previous Run It Back Bundle, there will be one skin from a different collection for each of the skins. This iteration of the bundle features skins from the Ion, G.U.N, Radiant Crisis, Ego, and Magepunk collections. The weapons included in the bundle have a little something for everyone with the Classic, Operator, Phantom, Stinger, and Bucky.

The Run It Back Bundle hits VALORANT shops on July 27 and will remain there until Aug. 10 giving players a few weeks to decide whether or not they want the bundle for themselves. While the price of the bundle is not known yet, previous versions of the Run It Back bundle can be used as a starting point. The last two Run It Back collections were labeled as Premium quality based on the skins within them. The Ego, G.U.N, Magepunk, Radiant Crisis, and Ion collections are also all listed at Premium, meaning the skins were each 1,775 VALORANT Points ($19.99) and the bundle came out to 7,100 VP ($84.98).

Depending on the number of skins within the Run It Back collection already owned by the player, the bundle price will vary. The previous bundles were listed at 5,945 VP ($69.98), though. This is significantly less than the original price of the Premium bundles because this one does not include a melee skin and only five weapon skins. If a player owns one or more of the skins within the bundle, the price will be reduced to counteract that.