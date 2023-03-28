VALORANT players can simplify the way they look at enemies after 6.06 patch

The latest VALORANT patch adds a new option for players that prefer seeing enemies without an outline of color.

VALORANT Patch 6.06 is a small update introducing slight adjustments to Gekko and Lotus alongside bug fixes and social updates. But the patch also includes a gameplay system update allowing players to change the way they see enemies.

A new option allows players to hide agent outlines and fresnel, which is the color outline typically seen on agents. The new option can be found under the “other” tab in the settings menu and is called “Hide Outlines and Fresnel.”

This might seem like a small change, but it can significantly impact how players see and engage enemies. Some might find the outlines distracting, and the new option to hide the effect can reduce screen clutter.

Some members of the VALORANT community might just prefer seeing the agents normally, without a color overlay taking away from their design. Regardless of the reason, the new option is now available for all players.

Patch 6.06 also introduces minor updates to Gekko. The damage the Mosh Pit ability does to objects has been reduced from 2.5 to 1, and the Wingman will now always die if he is last alive.

Lotus fans can also enjoy updated destruction VFX for the destructible door between A Link and A Main, making it easier to see through the object as it falls away.

Fans interested in the complete changes introduced in Patch 6.06 can check out the official patch notes.