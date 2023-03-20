We’re getting closer to the very center of the current VALORANT episode as the middle of the central second act of VALORANT Episode Six draws closer. Players have been getting more and more acclimated to the three-site map design of Lotus and Gekko has quickly become a popular choice recently.

In the most recent patch, 6.05, Gekko received a broad amount of attention, namely via fixes and updates that improved the Wingman plant/defuse targeting, upgraded a handful of audio and VFX aspects, and resolved a plethora of bugs. The new update also fixed a number of social bugs and made a performance update.

While the prior patch was not the most impactful, it certainly changed a lot more than what the upcoming Patch 6.06 will. VALORANT Patch 6.06 is not set to be a huge one in terms of the number and impactfulness of its changes, but a couple of changes being made will improve the game’s quality of life.

Here are the early patch notes, according to VALORANT community manager Jo-Ellen Aragon on the public beta environment (PBE) subreddit.

What’s changing in VALORANT Patch 6.06?

Updated door destruction effects on Lotus to improve visibility

Image via Riot Games

The rotating doors on Lotus are the map’s signature feature alongside the three-site map layout, but the breakable door between A Main and A Link is also significant. When the door is destroyed, it is companied by a white cloud of dusk that obscures vision, so players breaking the door are unable to instantly see if someone’s on the other side. In Patch 6.06, the door should be “easier to see through” while it’s being destroyed.

Fixed a bug that caused Yoru’s Fakeout to fall through the ground

Image via Riot Games

Well, there’s no point in sending out the Yoru clone if it’s just going to fall through the map. Riot is fixing a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout “would fall through the ground when shot in mid-air.”

It’s a small update, but these two fixes should make life simpler for Yoru mains (who need all the help they can get) and Lotus enjoyers. VALORANT Patch 6.06 is expected to release on Tuesday, March 21.