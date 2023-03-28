Gekko gets his first nerfs in VALORANT Patch 6.06

It’s a rite of passage for every new VALORANT agent after they get released, and now it’s time for Gekko to receive his first balance update during the latest 6.06 patch.

VALORANT Patch 6.06 will make two key changes to Gekko’s ability kit. The first is to Gekko’s molotov ability Mosh Pit, which Riot says has been overperforming when it comes to damaging objects and enemy utility when compared to abilities such as KAY/O’s FRAG/ment and Breach’s Aftershock. The damage to objects dealt by Mosh Pit has been reduced from 2.5x to 1.0x.

The second significant change is to Wingman, Gekko’s buddy that can be sent forward to concuss enemy players, or plant and defuse the spike. As of VALORANT Patch 6.06, Wingman will now always die if he is last alive. This means no more desperate, last-chance Wingman defuse attempts.

In addition to these updates to abilities, Wingman also received a fix that makes it so that he can no longer concuss intangible players.

These are the first set of balance updates or nerfs that Gekko has received since his launch at the start of VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two with Patch 6.04. In Patch 6.05, he received a handful of chances to his abilities’ visual and audio effects, plus an improvement to Wingman’s targeting, but these were considered “improvements” rather than buffs or balance updates.

Since his launch, Gekko has carved out a space in the meta as an effective space creator and entry player; one that can halt early opposing aggression and methodically take space for his team. He has a top-five pick rate across virtually all ranks according to Blitz.gg, but his pick rate and win rate aren’t so high or low that he needs an early drastic balance change.

VALORANT Patch 6.06 is expected to go live today, March 28.