VALORANT players agree one change would make Iso perfect

While VALORANT is all about serious competition, it’s never wrong to have fun. Riot Games adds entertainment through agent voice lines and lore, but players want more customization and they already have a fun idea for the game’s newest agent: Iso.

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 7, a VALORANT player named Honeypacc shared an interesting thought, where they’d like Riot to introduce a custom Iso voice line for the time he mistakenly captures a Yoru decoy.

Honeypacc says if Iso can say “Well fought” when he kills an enemy in the arena and emerges victorious, he should also have a custom voice line like “Well.. shit” for when he pulls Yoru’s Fakeout instead of a real player.

Fakeout is a direct counter to Iso’s Kill Contract—if Iso pulls in the decoy and shoots it, his ultimate will end with him exiting the arena without any value. So, it’s definitely an annoying moment for the Iso, where he can’t actually claim that his contract is complete. To top it off, enemies might take the opportunity to camp at his point of resurrection, which makes the player’s suggestion even more apt.

I love it when the community comes up with such fun suggestions, and while we don’t know whether Riot will ever include it, Honeypacc’s idea definitely garnered the community’s approval.

Another player suggested Iso should say “Domain Expansion” instead of the usual “No Distractions” when he activates his ultimate, referring to the iconic powerful ability in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, a popular Japanese manga series. Domain Expansion plays out slightly similar to Iso’s Kill Contract, where he pulls the enemy into a different dimension for a one-on-one fight.

Some players also talked about Iso’s personality and nature, which is unlike Yoru—or any other VALORANT duelist for that matter. He’s calm, composed, and respectful, and rough voice lines won’t suit him at all.

I love Iso’s voice lines as it is now, but it’d be a welcome edit if Riot does decide to add custom dialogues for times when the outcome of a VALORANT ultimate is unexpected.