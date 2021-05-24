VALORANT player highlights useful Sova arrow on Haven

A VALORANT player found a useful lineup for Sova’s Recon Bolt to help cover B site from A site on Haven.

Rotating between sites quickly can be the difference between losing and winning rounds. Sova’s Recon Bolt is an excellent way to help your team highlight enemies on a site while still covering or holding another position. This Recon Bolt lineup on Haven allows Sova to check B site from A site, which can help his team decide if they need to rotate or hold their positions.

Sova players need to stand on the boxes in the back corner of A site just beneath A Heaven to lineup the Recon Bolt. They must then aim at the trees between A and B site and charge their bolt to bounce twice. If done correctly, the bolt will enter the roof on B site and bounce twice before highlighting the entire site.

This is a simple lineup that most players can master without too much trouble, but perfecting the lineup to become a reliable tactic will likely take a bit of practice. Sova players should have a wide array of lineups on each map to help their team, and this is an excellent addition for any skill level.

Just remember that there are blind spots the arrow will not highlight and that enemies can shoot the arrow before revealing the entire team. Use it as a reference but do not solely rely on it for information about enemy movement.

