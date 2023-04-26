VALORANT player accidentally finds the perfect Sova lineup to deal with flankers

A VALORANT player unintentionally found a perfect Sova lineup for covering a flank push on A site on Ascent, resulting in an expected kill that will be tough to recreate.

Sova’s arrows are an excellent way to gather information and or damage enemies without risking a direct fight. Players have found dozens of lineups for each map, which can often change the outcome of a round.

One player accidentally found a lineup that can cover the flank while pushing A site on Ascent, which can be deadly under the right circumstances.

VALORANT player lazytothinkaboutit was attempting to shoot a Sova dart into A site, but it bounced back over the A Main wall towards T spawn. The player watched as their dart flew away from the planned position but also turned around at the perfect time to catch a flanking enemy.

The flanking enemy killed the player, but their dart unexpectedly traded the kill, highlighting the benefits of the new lineup.

Using the lineup to cover the flank could be useful if sitting in A Main after the spike is planted, although it’s circumstantial at best. The player on the flank would have to be in a specific spot to be damaged, which is tough to time.

Shooting Sova’s Recon Bolt could help highlight enemies trying to flank, however, and allow teams to focus their attention on other spots. Don’t expect this lineup to consistently win rounds, but it might result in a funny kill.