VALORANT Patch 7.04 could open new duelist meta following sweeping agent nerfs

Pro VALORANT players and solo queue enjoyers alike are already reeling after today’s unveiling of the game’s next update, Patch 7.04, which will bring a whole collection of changes to the growing agent list. These adjustments could also bring a significant shift in the meta, especially for duelists who have mastered Jett as their go-to agent on most maps.

In the patch notes, the fast-moving duelist is getting hit with multiple curveballs, including nerfs to her Tailwind dash and her Cloudburst smoke. She’ll also have one less Updraft, while her ultimate ability, Blade Storm, requires an extra point to activate. All of these changes effectively push her out of the meta, forcing players to look towards other agents as a replacement.

Most players have immediately crowned Raze as the new duelist queen with Jett’s untimely demise, especially because the Brazilian firecracker is the second most-played agent in the role among high elo players. But there are other players who are expecting the return of a forgotten king who could rise up again: Chamber.

Before nerfs reduced his play rate to a shadow of his former self, Chamber was the strongest agent in the game and one of the most-played agents in almost every rank. Although he isn’t nearly as strong as he was before, the buffs that he received this past May could help him find a place in today’s meta with the absence of Jett.

While Raze becomes the obvious choice for entry fraggers, Chamber could be an easy solution for players who frequent the Operator. His Rendezvous ability is great for holding aggressive angles, allowing players to grab a quick pick on an approaching squad before teleporting away to safety—or to another angle to grab another kill.

In fact, we could see more double sentinel compositions with Chamber as the main Operator user for staunch defenses, while other duelists could see an increase in usage soon.

